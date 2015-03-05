Fitch: Macquarie's Ratings Unaffected by Aircraft Purchase

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Macquarie Group Limited's (MGL; A-/Stable) announced purchase of an aircraft operating lease portfolio from AWAS Aviation Capital Limited will not affect its ratings. The acquired portfolio complements MGL's existing aircraft leasing business, is small relative to the group's balance sheet, and Fitch doesn't expect the funding for the purchase price of USD4bn to weaken MGL's liability and capital structure. An institutional equity placement of AUD500m and a share purchase plan for retail shareholders are likely to fully offset the acquired portfolio's AUD620m Tier 1 regulatory capital requirement. MGL should maintain its solid capital position as a result of this, which is one of its key rating drivers, as outlined in Fitch's most recent Rating Action Commentary on the group, dated 14 August 2014. The agency also does not anticipate a material weakening of the group's funding structure and liquidity as a result of the acquisition as MGL's liquidity policy requires long-term assets to be funded with long-term liabilities. The non-equity component of the purchase price will largely be funded through a third party non-recourse facility, with surplus liquidity used for the rest. Fitch believes the quality of the aircraft portfolio is sound, comprising primarily of in demand, fuel efficient narrowbody aircraft which are locked-in on long term leases (weighted average remaining lease term is 6.5 years). The weighted average age of the aircraft is 2.0 years and narrowbody aircraft accounted for over 90% of the total portfolio. The portfolio is also well diversified by lessee and geographic location. The pro-forma aircraft portfolio within MGL's corporate and asset finance division following the acquisition will have a value of AUD9.5bn and encompass 220 aircraft. The purchased portfolio accounted for less than 3% of MGL's total assets at 30 September 2014 on a pro-forma basis, while the group expects the acquisition to be earnings per share and return on equity accretive from the first year. Contacts: Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia Andrea Jaehne Director +61 2 8256 0343 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Related Research: Fitch Affirms Macquarie Group Limited and its Australian subs, 14 august 2014 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.