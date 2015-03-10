FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch: UK Building Societies Report Strong 2014 Results
March 10, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 3 years ago

Fitch: UK Building Societies Report Strong 2014 Results

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: UK Building Societies - 2014 Results: Strong Financial Performance, Challenges Ahead here LONDON, March 10 (Fitch) In a new comment, Fitch Ratings says that the strong full-year 2014 results reported by UK building societies were supported by an improvement in margins as a result of low funding costs, low impairment charges and strong efficiency ratios for most of the sector. Although Fitch expects continued strong performance in 2015, we anticipate some earnings pressure as persistent low interest rates, increasing competition for mortgage origination and possibly higher attrition from their managed rates will likely result into tighter overall profitability. Fitch also assumes that some diversification into higher risk exposures may emerge to compensate for the tightening spreads. The comment, 'UK Building Societies - 2014 Results' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Vanessa Flores Associate Director +44 20 3530 1515 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN John Boulton Director +44 20 3530 1673 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.

