Fitch Publishes Rating on Yuanta Commercial Bank's Bond at 'AA-(twn)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the National Long-Term Rating on Yuanta Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.'s (YCB) upcoming CNY250m senior unsecured bond at 'AA-(twn)'. The bond has a maturity of three years and carries a fixed interest rate of 4.60%. KEY RATING DRIVERS - DEBT RATING The senior unsecured bond is rated at the same level as YCB's National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(twn)', which reflects the relative vulnerability of default of its senior obligations within the national scale for Taiwan. It is rated in accordance with Fitch's criteria on ratings senior unsecured bond instruments. RATING SENSITIVITIES - DEBT RATING Any action on YCB's National Long-Term Rating will trigger a similar move on the debt rating. This is most likely to come from changes to its parent Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd.'s (YFHC) ratings, which in turn are driven by its fully owned subsidiary, Yuanta Securities Co., Ltd. The other ratings on YCB are unchanged and are as follows: YCB: Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook Short-Term Issuer Default Rating of 'F2' National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(twn)'; Stable Outlook National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(twn)' Viability Rating of 'bb+' Contacts: Primary Analyst Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM Associate Director +886 2 8175 7605 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd. Taipei, Taiwan Secondary Analyst Cherry Huang, CFA Director +886 2 8175 7603 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National ratings in Taiwan. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10 August 2012, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.