Fitch Affirms Russia's Orenburg Region at 'BB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian Orenburg Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB', and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'. The agency has also affirmed the region's National Long-term rating at 'AA-(rus)'. All Long-term ratings are on Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the local currency long-term rating of Orenburg Region's senior unsecured domestic bonds and JSC Orenburg Housing Mortgage Corporation's (OHMC) senior unsecured bond, guaranteed by the region, at 'BB' and 'AA-(rus)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Orenburg region's restored fiscal performance, satisfactory cash position, and moderate direct risk. The ratings also factor in the concentrated nature of the region's tax base to oil and gas companies, exacerbated by the current negative economic trend in Russia. Fitch expects Orenburg region to maintain sound fiscal performance in 2015-2017 with an average operating surplus of about 7%-8% and deficit before debt variation close to 5%-6% of total revenue. The region restored its performance in 2014 in line with Fitch's expectations, with an operating surplus of 10%, compared with a deficit of 0.2% in 2013. The recovery was led by increases in corporate and personal income tax of 27% and 24% respectively. Swift increase in taxation is partially attributed to significant rouble depreciation and the tax regime for oil and gas companies. Additionally the region reduced opex annual growth rate to 6% in 2014 from 8% in 2013. The region's deficit before debt variation as a result narrowed to 3.8% in 2014 from 17% in 2013. Fitch expects a modest increase in the region's direct risk to up to 45%-47% of current revenue in 2015- 2017 to fund expected budget deficits. This compares with 38% in 2014 and 36% in 2013. Direct risk is composed of 51% domestic bonds, 46% loans contracted from the federal government and 3% bank loans. Orenburg region's payback period - as measured by direct debt/current balance - was reduced to two and a half years in 2014 from negative 16 years in 2013 in line with our expectations. The region's cash position stabilised with cash reserves at RUB1.9bn by end-2014 (2013: RUB1.8bn). Orenburg region also maintains untapped standby credit lines of up to RUB1bn. The region's contingent risk is limited to guarantees issued to two local companies and self-serviced debt of its public entities. The region guaranteed OHMC's domestic bond of RUB1.5bn issued in 2012. None of the guarantees have been called by the lenders while financial position of the public sector entities is satisfactory. The administration expects slow growth in the region's economy, with a likely increase in GRP of about 1.5%-3% yoy in 2015-2017. According to the administration's preliminary estimates GRP grew 0.5% yoy in 2014. Orenburg region's economy is dominated by oil and gas companies, which provide a sustainable tax base. However, the concentrated tax base exposes the region to potential changes in the fiscal regime, business cycles or price fluctuations in the sector. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings could be positively affected by a sustainable debt payback ratio of below four years of current balance and direct risk remaining below 40% of current revenue. The ratings could be negatively affected by consistently weaker budgetary performance leading to insufficient debt service coverage (direct debt/current balance) of the region. Contact: Primary Analyst Konstantin Anglichanov Director +7 495 956 99 94 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow, 115054 Secondary Analyst Behruz Ismailov Associate Director +7 495 956 99 80 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 76 807 6111 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012, and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States', dated 23 April 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria here International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.