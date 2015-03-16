Fitch Upgrades Alternatifbank's Guaranteed USD Notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Alternatifbank A.S.'s (ABank, BBB/Stable) US dollar-denominated guaranteed notes to 'A+' from 'A'. The rating action follows the upgrade of Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ; A+/Stable), the guarantor of the notes (see 'Fitch Upgrades 7 Qatari Banks on Changed Support Assessment' dated 11 March 2015 at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable English law guarantee from ABank's 74.25% shareholder, CBQ. The rating of the notes is in line with CBQ's IDR to reflect Fitch's opinion that the guarantee ranks in line with unsecured and unsubordinated claims against CBQ and that CBQ intends and will be able to honour its commitments under the guarantee, if necessary. Although the notes themselves represent claims against Turkey-domiciled ABank, their rating of 'A+' is above the Country Ceiling of 'BBB' of Turkey. This is because according to the agency agreement between ABank, CBQ and the Luxembourg branch of BNP Paribas Securities Services, any payments by CBQ under the guarantee are to be transferred directly into a New York City bank account as specified by BNP Paribas Securities Services in its capacity as fiscal agent. Consequently, cash flows under the guarantee are not subject to Turkish transfer and convertibility risks. The terms and conditions of the notes include a number of events of default that could trigger claims under CBQ's guarantee, including payment default on the notes by the issuer, cross default of the issuer or guarantor, liquidation of (or similar action against) the issuer or guarantor and nationalisation of the issuer or guarantor. ABank is a small bank operating in Turkey with 0.6% of total banking system assets at end-2014. It primarily focuses on SMEs. RATING SENSITIVITIES The notes' rating is sensitive to a change in CBQ's IDRs or in Fitch's assessment of CBQ's willingness or ability to honour its commitments under the guarantee. Contact: Primary Analyst Janine Dow Senior Director +44 20 3530 1464 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Radu Gheorghiu Analyst +44 20 3530 1253 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.