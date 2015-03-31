Fitch: Indonesia's Large Banks Well Positioned for Higher US Rates

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia-Pacific Banks: Chart Of The Month - Indonesia here JAKARTA, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the strong profitability and capitalisation of Indonesia's banking system would offer protection against heightened market volatility from higher US interest rates. In addition, the country's top four banks have shown resilient profitability despite the greater volatility during 2014, underpinned by their funding franchise. Second-tier banks' profitability, however, deteriorated due to margin pressures and higher impairment charges. Although Indonesia's greater exposure to foreign-currency loans compared with other Asian countries is a source of risk, the exposure has been relatively stable and does not appear excessive. This exposure has partly funded the commodity sector, which has been hit by both a weaker currency and falling commodity prices. The proportion of foreign-currency loans in the overall loan mix is highest at foreign-owned banks, reflecting their roles in their respective international or regional banking groups. The report "APAC Banks: Chart Of The Month - Indonesia" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contact: Julita Wikana Director +62 21 2988 6808 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower Level 24 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav.3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12910 Stefanus Yuniardhi Associate Director +62 21 2988 6809 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.