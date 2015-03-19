Fitch Rates ICBC (Thai) Leasing's Debenture Programme 'F1+(tha)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has assigned ICBC (Thai) Leasing Company Limited's (ICBCTL: AAA(tha)/Stable/F1+(tha)) unsecured unsubordinated short-term debenture programme a National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(tha)'. The programme is for the period 10 April 2015 to 9 April 2016, and the programme size is up to THB20bn on a revolving basis. Each issuance under the programme will have a maturity of no more than 270 days. The proceeds will be used for refinancing and/or for funding ICBCTL's general operations. KEY RATING DRIVERS ICBCTL's programme is rated at the same level as the company's National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(tha)'. The National Ratings reflect Fitch's belief of an extremely high probability of extraordinary support, if required, from its parent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Thai) Public Company Limited (ICBCT; AAA(tha)/Stable/F1+(tha)). Fitch considers ICBCTL to be a core subsidiary of ICBCT due to its contributions to the group's retail banking franchise, full ownership by the group, name-sharing, and the high level of management and financial integration. ICBCTL accounted for around 30% of ICBCT's consolidated loans and 40% of consolidated revenues in 2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES The National Ratings at ICBCTL are already at the top end of the scale and no upside is possible. Otherwise, the ratings on ICBCTL would be impacted to a similar extent by rating actions at ICBCT. Any changes in the perceived propensity of ICBCT to support ICBCTL could lead to rating shifts. For example, a large divestment of any shareholdings, or a clear lack of financial commitment, may lead to downgrades. However, Fitch views these as unlikely to occur in the near term. For more details on the rating drivers and sensitivities for ICBCTL and ICBCT, please see the rating action commentary "Fitch Affirms 8 Thai Subsidiaries of Foreign Financial Institutions" dated 2 March 2015 and available at www.fitchratings.com. The other ratings of ICBCTL are unaffected by this action, and are as follows: National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(tha)'; Stable Outlook National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(tha)' National Long-Term Rating on guaranteed bonds by ICBCT at 'AAA(tha)' ; Stable Outlook National Long-Term Rating on senior unsecured bonds at 'AAA(tha)' Contacts: Primary Analyst Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat Associate Director +662 108 0153 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Park Ventures, Level 17 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analyst Patchara Sarayudh Director +662 108 0152 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institution Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014, "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013 and "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies" dated 10 August 2012; are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.