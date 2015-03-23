Fitch Publishes Peru's 2014 Insurance Performance Dashboard

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SANTIAGO, March 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a new Dashboard for Peru's insurance industry. The Peru's 2014 Insurance Performance Dashboard looks at global insurance industry performance for the fiscal year-end 2014, highlighted year-to-year changes in key performance ratios, mainly focusing in gross written premiums (GWP) growth and profitability measurements. Peru's insurance industry continue to reflect a solid double digit GWP's growth, favorably compared with the tighter country's GDP growth of 2.35%. Operational performance improvement during 2014 resulted in a stronger combined ratio, but the investments incomes remained as a key element for the industry net income, boosted to an adequate profitability measurements. The 'Peru's 2014 Insurance performance Dashboard' is available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link. Contact: Santiago Recalde Associate Director +562 2 4993327 Fitch Chile Clasificadora de Riesgo Ltda. Alcantara 200, Of. 202, Las Condes Santiago, Chile Rodrigo Salas Senior Director +562 2 4993309 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Peruâ€™s 2014 Insurance Performance here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.