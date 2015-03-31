Fitch: Taiwan Mortgage Risks Contained; But Offshore Risks Growing

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia-Pacific Banks: Chart of the Month - Taiwan here TAIPEI, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that it expects risks to the Taiwanese banking sector from a cooling housing market to be contained. Macro-prudential measures and the likely reversal of an accommodative monetary policy have helped limit speculative house purchases and the build-up of systemic risks. The sharp increase in house prices, which has been plateauing since 4Q14, was not a credit-fuelled one. Mortgage growth has been tepid since 2008. Banks' mortgage risks are contained. The agency estimates household debt servicing would remain manageable under a severely stressed scenario of a 200bp interest rate hike - as long as low unemployment is sustained. Mortgages for owner-occupied properties, which are generally of lower risk, dominate banks' mortgage portfolio. Low mortgage growth and easing regulations relating to overseas risks (mainly China) have led to an increase in offshore exposure. Fitch expects loans at Taiwanese banks' offshore banking units to continue to rise to about 19% of total loans by end-2016 from 8% at end-2009. Risk profiles would rise if the banks' profitability and loss-absorption buffers do not increase to keep pace with the higher credit risks and operational challenges that may come with heightened foreign exposure. The report "APAC Banks: Chart of the Month - March 2015" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contact: Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Jenifer Chou Associate Director, CFA, FRM +886 2 8175 7605 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.