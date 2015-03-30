Fitch: Sunac's Low Leverage at End-2014 Provides Headroom for Acquisitions

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 29 (Fitch) Fitch Rating says today that Sunac China Holdings Limited's (Sunac; BB-/Positive) leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory, at end-2014 remained low at 0.30x, giving the property developer room in its ratings to undertake acquisitions to expand its business. Sunac's leverage fell from 0.34x at end-2013 even though its sales continued to increase - by 30% in 2014 after growth of 61% in 2013. Sunac has said it intends to make two acquisitions that may be completed in 2015. It plans to acquire project companies held by subsidiaries that it partners with Greentown China Holdings Limited. The impact on Sunac's leverage from this transaction will be low as Fitch has in the leverage calculation included Sunac's CNY4.6bn non-controlling interest as debt. The transaction will reduce cash and non-controlling interest, and thus result only in a small increase in net debt. Sunac is also undertaking a conditional purchase of a 49.25% stake in Kaisa Group Holdings Limited, held by its founder's family trust. The pressure on Sunac's leverage will be greater in this acquisition but it also brings about material enhancement to Sunac's business profile. The cash outlay may range from HKD4.6bn for the 49.25% stake purchase only, to HKD8bn if the conditional mandatory offer for all Kaisa shares is fully accepted. Sunac had also in February 2015 agreed to acquire Shanghai development projects from Kaisa for CNY2.4bn. If Sunac's acquisition of Kaisa and the Shanghai projects is successful, its leverage may rise to close to 0.50x level. Fitch is likely to maintain the Positive Outlook on Sunac's ratings if the Kaisa acquisition can bring about a sustained increase of Sunac business scale and better geographical diversification; while leverage remains at 0.40x-0.50x on a sustained basis. Contact: Su Aik Lim Senior Director +852 2263 9914 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Vanessa Chan Director +852 2263 9559 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.