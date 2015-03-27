Fitch Rates BOCOM Leasing 'A'/Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based Bank of Communications Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (BOCOM Leasing) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' and a Short-Term IDR of 'F1'. The Outlook is Stable. BOCOM Leasing was established by Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (BOCOM; A/Stable) in 2007 as its wholly owned leasing arm. The company is among the largest lessors in China with total assets of CNY111bn as of end-3Q14. BOCOM is one of the five state-owned commercial banks in China. KEY RATING DRIVERS BOCOM Leasing's Long-Term IDR of 'A' reflects our view of an extremely high probability of support from its parent. Fitch considers BOCOM Leasing to be a core subsidiary of BOCOM due to its strategic importance to BOCOM and high level of integration with the group. As the largest subsidiary of BOCOM by assets and income, BOCOM Leasing receives operational support in terms of funding, management expertise, and customer referrals. A default by BOCOM Leasing will not only cause severe reputational damage to BOCOM, but also disrupt the operation of the parent. BOCOM has a history of providing financial support to BOCOM Leasing. After injecting capital totalling CNY6bn over three rounds, BOCOM plans to make a further equity investment of CNY1bn in 2015. BOCOM Leasing's articles of association were amended in March 2015, in line with regulatory requirements from the China Banking Regulatory Commission, to add a clause stating that BOCOM would provide liquidity and capital support to the subsidiary should the need arise. BOCOM's Long-Term IDR of 'A' is driven by support from the Chinese sovereign (A+/Stable). Given BOCOM Leasing's role within BOCOM and its small size relative to the group, we expect sovereign support to be passed down to BOCOM Leasing through BOCOM, if needed. Despite rapid growth in recent years, BOCOM Leasing still accounted for less than 2% of BOCOM's CNY6.2trn assets as of end-3Q14. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any signs of a decrease in the probability of support for BOCOM Leasing from its parent may lead to a downgrade of the company's ratings. Examples of such signs include, but are not limited to, a material reduction in the ownership stake held by BOCOM or an adverse shift in the long-term outlook for the leasing company's strategic importance to its parent. Any change in BOCOM's IDRs, which reflect the perceived willingness or ability of China's government to support the bank in a full and timely manner, would be likely to affect BOCOM Leasing's ratings in the same magnitude. Contact: Primary Analyst Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Secondary Analyst Benjamin Lin Associate Director +86 21 5097 3189 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 9901 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria" dated 20 March 2015 are available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.