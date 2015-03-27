Fitch's 'Inside Credit': Strong Corporate Bond Issuance Driven By Low Interest Rates

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 27 (Fitch) In the latest edition of Inside Credit, Fitch Ratings says corporate bond issuance was off to a record start in 2015 due to low interest rates, with volume registering $115.7 billion through the end of February - an 18% increase over the first two months in 2012 and a 30% rise compared with 2014. "Healthcare and pharmaceuticals contributed 17% of 2014 volume, up from 10% in 2013. The fourth quarter accounted for 42% of the sector's total issuance, led by Medtronic's $17 billion transaction, the largest of the year. Energy, utilities and infrastructure comprised 23% of the 2014 volume; however, technology, media and telecom new volume fell 24% on a year-over-year basis," said Eric Rosenthal, Fitch Ratings senior director. Other topics covered in this week's edition of Inside Credit include: --Basel proposals on credit risk are well-intended but flawed; --Private funds pose most systemic asset management risk; --U.S. credit card ABS stable if rates rise slowly; --Turkey's ratings affirmed at 'BBB-'; --Off-balance-sheet loans are still key risk for Chinese banks; --Brazil's midsized bank results show diversification is key; --India bank reforms are positive but face implementation risks; --German senior debt law would improve bank resolvability; --Norway's low oil costs allow investment at US$55/bbl; and --UK cyber security report flags insurers' important role. 'Inside Credit' is a weekly snapshot of Fitch Ratings' noteworthy content, selected from all sectors and regions. To receive the weekly edition, distributed every Friday at 8am ET, please sign up here:??here Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.