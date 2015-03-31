Fitch Downgrades Ukreximbank to 'C'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded JSC The State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine's (Ukreximbank) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt rating to 'C' from 'CC'. The bank's other ratings are unaffected by these rating actions. KEY RATING DRIVERS The downgrade reflects Fitch's view that default by the bank on its external debt obligations is now inevitable. This follows the public announcement by the bank on 27 March 2015 on initiation of talks with the holders of its USD750m eurobond notes to extend the notes' maturity from 27 April 2015 to 27 July 2015. This short-term extension is necessary to "negotiate a long-term solution with the noteholders in accordance with the targets established in the four-year USD17.5bn extended fund facility for Ukraine approved by the IMF on 11 March 2015". Apart from the USD750m eurobond due on 27 April 2015, Ukreximbank has a USD600m senior eurobond due in January 2018 and a USD125m subordinated bond due in February 2016. Fitch expects these bonds to also be the subject of negotiations with creditors. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch expects to downgrade Ukrexim's Long-term foreign-currency IDR to 'RD' (Restricted Default) if the bank does not repay its outstanding eurobond on 27 April. The ratings of the three outstanding bonds are now all at the lowest possible levels for instrument ratings, and so would not be subject to further downgrades in case of a restructuring. The rating actions are as follows: Ukreximbank: Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'CC' Senior unsecured debt of Biz Finance PLC: downgraded to 'C' from 'CC, Recovery Rating 'RR4' Long-term local currency IDR: 'CCC', unaffected Subordinated debt: 'C'/Recovery Rating 'RR5', unaffected Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'C', unaffected Support Rating: '5', unaffected Support Rating Floor: 'No Floor', unaffected Viability Rating: 'ccc', unaffected National Long-term rating: 'AA-(ukr)'; Outlook Stable, unaffected Contact: Primary Analyst Olga Ignatieva Senior Director +7 495 956 6906 Fitch Ratings Moscow Valovaya str., 26 Moscow Secondary Analysts Sergey Popov Associate Director +7 495 956 9981 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Bank Rating Criteria', dated 20 March 2015, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Bank Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.