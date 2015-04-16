Fitch Publishes 1Q15 European Big Pharma Dashboard

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Big Pharma Dashboard 1Q15 here LONDON, April 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its latest European Big Pharma Dashboard that the effects of recent M&A activity continues to negatively affect the ratings headroom for European pharma players as they seek to position themselves in key treatment areas and consolidate market positions. The dashboard highlights current sector themes such as accelerating M&A activity, supported by liquid financial markets, the focus on R&D productivity and the introduction of new drugs in competitive treatment areas, as well as the emerging competition from biosimilars. The rating outlook for the sector remains negative, reflecting M&A risk, pressure for higher shareholder returns, and sensitivity to interest-rate rises due to increasing leverage across the sector despite the underlying positive sector drivers. The dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Frank Orthbandt Director +44 20 3530 1037 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Roma Patel Associate Director +44 20 3530 1466 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.