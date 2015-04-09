Fitch: Block P&G Beauty Divestment Unlikely to Interest Rivals

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: P&G Beauty Division Divestment â€“ Block Sale to Investment-Grade Peer Unlikely here MILAN/LONDON, April 09 (Fitch) Procter & Gamble's reported plan to divest a large chunk of its USD20bn beauty division is unlikely to attract interest from major competitors such as L'Oreal, Henkel, Unilever, Colgate and Kimberly Clark if P&G wants to offload the business in a single sale, Fitch Ratings says in a new report. But rivals would probably be interested in buying individual brands. According to media reports, P&G intends to retain several brands, such as Pantene, that have leading shares and positive marketing momentum, and may divest the remaining assets in one lot via an IPO or sale. We estimate that the remaining assets lined up for divestment generate about USD8bn in revenues, and at a conservative 15x EBITDA multiple could cost a buyer USD13bn-15bn. This would be a hefty price for major competitors and the USD8bn in revenues would be transformative for all but Unilever, which has roughly USD52bn total revenues (including food). The assets probably would not be earnings accretive as margins are lower than those of potential buyers, and therefore would be more likely to negatively affect the would-be buyer's existing ratings. We therefore do not think any major consumer industry companies have the capacity or willingness to engage in an acquisition of this magnitude, particularly if it is non-accretive. We therefore believe that if the assets were divested as a single block, an IPO or a sale to a non-strategic buyer would be more likely. Unrated Coty Inc. could also be a potential buyer as it is focussed on growth and has previously been able to offer USD10.7bn for Avon Products. We believe major rated consumer companies would be more interested in selective acquisition of P&G brands, and several could remain near current ratings if they made acquisitions with a price tag of around USD5bn. But even if buyers were able to pick and choose a group of brands the price is likely to be high, and require a meaningful level of debt financing and future cash draws for brand support and integration. For a detailed analysis of the potential M&A appetite of personal care companies and the likely impact of a multi-billion acquisition on their ratings, see our report "P&G Beauty Division Divestments - Block Sale Unlikely to Investment-Grade Peers" available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Giulio Lombardi Senior Director Corporates +39 02 879087214 Fitch Italia S.P.A. Via privata Maria Teresa 8 20123 Milan Grace Barnett Director Corporates +1 212 9080718 Ilana Elbim Analyst Corporates +44 20 3530 1644 Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.