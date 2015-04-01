Fitch Places El Wifack Leasing on Rating Watch Positive on ICD's Equity Stake

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed El Wifack's (EWL) National Ratings on Rating Watch Positive, following the announcement of a strategic partnership with the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD, rated AA/F1+/Stable). Under the terms of the agreement signed in March 2015, ICD will become the largest shareholder with an expected 30% stake in EWL. The increase in capital is expected to occur in June-July 2015, bringing the total capital up to TND150m. ICD will also provide the leasing company with technical assistance to facilitate its conversion into a universal Islamic bank. Fitch will resolve the RWP once ICD's equity stake purchase is completed, which is likely to be by 3Q15. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES- NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT EWL's National Ratings are currently based on its standalone creditworthiness. The National Ratings reflect EWL's consistently lower risk profile compared with peers in managing asset quality and liquidity and its adequate capital ratios. Fitch views EWL's liquidity management as fairly prudent, enhanced by potential ordinary support from its bank shareholder, Societe Tunisienne de Banque. As mentioned in our recent commentary (See "Fitch upgrades 1 Tunisian Leasing Company; Affirms 7 Others", dated 30 January 2015 at fitchratings.com), EWL's National Ratings would be upgraded if a large international strategic partner steps in as a strong shareholder. Once ICD owns the strong equity stake in the leasing company, EWL's ratings will become driven by ICD's institutional support rather than by EWL's own standalone risk profile. Fitch believes that the ability of support from ICD would be high given its strong creditworthiness as indicated by its 'AA' IDR although propensity to do so may be more limited given EWL's limited strategic importance. Fitch expects ICD's significant equity stake in EWL to result in a multi-notch upgrade of the leasing company. The rating actions are as follows: El Wifack Leasing National Long-term Rating: 'BBB-(tun)'; placed on RWP National Short-term Rating: 'F3(tun)', placed on RWP National senior unsecured debt rating: 'BBB-(tun)', placed on RWP Contacts: Primary Analyst Solena Gloaguen Director +44 1 44 20 3530 1126 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Vanessa Flores Associate Director +44 20 3530 1515 Committee Chairperson Eric Dupont Senior Director +44 144 2991 31 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Rating Criteria', dated 20 March 2015, and 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Bank Rating Criteria here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.