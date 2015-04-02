Fitch Assigns Kazakhstan's Altyn Bank 'BB' Long-Term IDR; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Altyn Bank JSC Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND NATIONAL RATING Altyn Bank's Long-term IDRs are aligned with the ratings of its parent institution, Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan (BB/Stable), which acquired 100% of Altyn Bank's (former SB HSBC Bank Kazakhstan JSC) ordinary shares in 4Q14. In Fitch's view, Halyk's high propensity to support its subsidiary, if needed, is based on Altyn Bank being a key and integral part of the parent's group providing core services to core clients in the domestic market. Our view also considers the subsidiary's currently full ownership, tight supervision by the parent and increasing parent-subsidiary integration at the operational level, as well as the low cost of potential support which might be required to Altyn Bank. Fitch also believes that Halyk would be exposed to high reputational risks should it withhold support to Altyn Bank, despite the latter's separate branding and marketing strategy, small size (5% of groups' total assets at end-2014) and absence of cross-default linkage with the parent. We do not expect Kazakhstan's bank regulator to hamper Halyk supporting its domestic subsidiaries. Fitch has not assigned Altyn Bank a Viability Rating given the significant recent changes in its financial profile, which followed the bank's acquisition by Halyk and the expectations of a further evolution of the subsidiary's business model, underwriting standards and performance in the medium term. At end-2014, Altyn Bank's healthy balance sheet was underpinned by moderate 6.8% NPLs and 4.5% restructured loans and the high 34% Fitch core capital/risk-weighted assets ratio, largely reflective of the generally low-risk focus under the previous parent. Fitch believes that the Altyn Bank might become increasingly exposed to a higher risk/return lending to improve its relatively low 6% return on average equity in 2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES- IDRS, NATIONAL RATING AND SUPPORT RATING Altyn Bank's support-driven ratings would likely change in tandem with Halyk Bank's Long-term IDR. A potential failure by Halyk to provide timely and sufficient support to its subsidiary, if needed, would likely lead to Altyn Bank's ratings being downgraded. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: assigned at 'BB'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign-currency IDR: assigned at 'B' National Long-term rating: assigned at 'A+(kaz)'; Outlook Stable Support Rating: assigned at '3' Contacts: Primary Analyst Konstantin Yakimovich Associate Director +7 495 956 9978 Fitch Ratings Moscow Valovaya str., 26 Moscow Secondary Analyst Timur Lebedev Analyst +7 495 956 9983 Committee Chair Olga Ignatieva Senior Director +7 495 956 6906 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Bank Rating Criteria' dated 20 March 2015 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Bank Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.