Fitch: Turkish Banks Still Vulnerable to Investor Sentiment

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Turkish Banks' External Debt: End-2014 Update here MOSCOW/LONDON, April 09 (Fitch) Banks' role as Turkey's largest external borrowers, with their debt the primary source of finance for the country's considerable current account deficit (CAD), leaves them vulnerable to sharp changes in investor sentiment, Fitch Ratings says. A narrowing CAD, largely due to slacker credit growth and savings on oil imports, helped slow growth in Turkey's external debt, and that of the country's banks, in 2014. But the smaller increase in banks' external liabilities, which rose by USD17bn in 2014 compared to USD34bn in 2013, was partly also the result of a strong US dollar, which resulted in negative revaluation of banks' euro and Turkish lira debt. A shift towards longer-term debt maturities in new borrowing is positive for Turkish banks' risk profiles, but short-term facilities still comprise most of their outstanding foreign liabilities. Furthermore, the overall foreign-currency liquidity positions of Turkey's banks remained largely unchanged in 2014, with no significant build-up in foreign-currency liquid assets. Our base case expectation, based on an established track record of high rollover rates, is that Turkish banks will retain good access to foreign credit markets. We also believe their foreign-currency liquidity should be sufficient to deal with a short-lived market closure. But the banks' vulnerability to a more prolonged lack of access remains significant. For more information, see our report "Turkish Banks' External Debt: End-2014 Update" published today and available at www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking the link above.