Fitch Rates Yapi Kredi Faktoring 'BBB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, April 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Yapi Kredi Faktoring A.S. (YKF) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' and Support Rating (SR) at '2', in line with those of its parent Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. (YKB; BBB/Stable). The Outlook on the ratings is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SR AND NATIONAL RATING YKF's ratings are equalised with those of its sole owner, YKB. This reflects Fitch's view that it is a core, highly integrated subsidiary of YKB and that the parent would have a high propensity to support YKF should it be required. Fitch's view of support is driven by YKF's close integration with YKB. The company shares its parent's branding, key risk assessment systems and customers. YKF board members are mainly drawn from senior executives at YKB. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SR AND NATIONAL RATING YKF's ratings are sensitive to changes in the ratings of its parent YKB; and changes to Fitch's view of the propensity of YKB to provide support to the subsidiary in case of need. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs assigned at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs assigned at 'F3' National Long-term Rating assigned at 'AAA(tur)' Outlook Stable Support Rating assigned at '2' Contact: Primary Analyst Aslan Tavitov Associate Director +7 495 956 7065 Fitch Ratings Moscow Valovaya Str, 26 Moscow Secondary Analyst Radu Gheorghiu Analyst +44 20 3530 1253 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria, dated 20 March 2015 and National Ratings Scale Criteria, dated 30 October 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Bank Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.