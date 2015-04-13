Fitch Affirms Friends Life's IFS at 'A+'/Positive on Aviva Acquisition

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Friends Life Holdings plc's (FLH) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and its main operating company, Friends Life Limited's (FLL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+' and removed them from Rating Watch Positive (RWP). This follows the completion of the acquisition of the Friends Life group by Aviva Plc. The Outlooks are Positive. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS We view the Friends Life group as "Core" to Aviva under our insurance rating methodology, and now rate FLH and FLL accordingly based on the post-acquisition credit profile of Aviva. The "Core" status of the Friends Life group reflects Aviva's plans to integrate the businesses, including an intended Part VII transfer of FLL business into Aviva UK Life and Pensions Limited to create a single legal entity in due course. The "Core" status also reflects the materiality of the Friends Life group to Aviva, with the former representing around 28% of the combined group's total assets. The new combined group is the largest UK insurance group by assets (around GBP390bn), with significant business diversification between life and non-life insurance, by life product mix, and also geographically, with significant businesses in several European markets and Canada. The combined group has very strong capitalisation, moderate profitability and financial leverage, but weak fixed-charge coverage. We expect profitability and fixed-charge coverage to improve as Aviva continues with its existing business improvement initiatives and also starts to achieve synergies and efficiencies from the integration of the Friends Life business and operations. We consider the combined management team to have appropriate experience to deliver on planned cost savings, synergies and efficiencies. Aviva's management has already achieved significant improvements in the performance of Aviva since implementing a plan of cost cutting, debt reduction and business refocus, and the Friends Life group has significant experience in the integration of UK life companies. Fitch expects the management team to deliver on and, ultimately, exceed their plans, leading to improved profitability and fixed-charge coverage and taking the combined group's operating profile towards the 'AA-' IFS rating level. Nevertheless, we believe there is inevitably some execution risk associated with the integration of the Friends Life group into Aviva. RATING SENSITIVITIES Friends Life's ratings could be upgraded if there is evidence of a material and sustainable increase in the profitability and fixed-charge coverage of the enlarged Aviva group, as it continues with its business improvement initiatives and the integration of the Friends Life group. The rating actions are as follows: Friends Life Holdings plc: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; off RWP, Outlook Positive Friends Life Limited: IFS affirmed at 'A+', off RWP, Outlook Positive Subordinated debt of FLH, guaranteed by FLL: XS0181161380: affirmed at 'BBB+', off RWP XS0222395468: affirmed at 'BBB+', off RWP XS0430178961: affirmed at 'A-', off RWP S0620022128: affirmed at 'BBB+', off RWP XS0851688860: affirmed at 'BBB+', off RWP Contact: Primary Analyst Clara Hughes Senior Director +44 20 3530 1249 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.