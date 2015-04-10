Fitch: First Horizon DOJ Settlement Credit Neutral

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 10 (Fitch) First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) ratings are unaffected by its recent announcement that it has reached an agreement in principle with the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), according to Fitch Ratings. The agreement relates to FHN's underwriting and origination of FHA-insured mortgage loans from Jan. 1, 2006, through Dec. 31, 2008. Fitch had been expecting the DOJ/HUD settlement to occur in 2015 and that it would not result in capital ratios falling to levels below management's long-term targets. Under the agreement, FHN will pay cash of $212.5 million to settle. The company had previously reserved $50 million for this particular matter and expects to report a pre-tax expense of $162.5 million related to the agreement in its 1Q15 results. This follows FHN's 4Q13 settlement with Fannie Mae (FNMA) and its announced settlement with Freddie Mac in 1Q14 pertaining to loans sold during a similar time period. Those announcements resulted in a $200 million provision to FHN's mortgage repurchase reserve to account for the FNMA settlement as well as estimation for the FHLMC settlement. While credit neutral overall, Fitch generally views these settlements as positive steps forward for FHN in getting out from under various legal overhangs that resulted from past national mortgage lending strategies. Fitch believes that much of FHN's legal overhang is now behind it, save for a couple other minor settlements that could occur related to legal issues already disclosed in the company's regulatory filings. This should aid in the company generating stronger core earnings as legal costs diminish over time. Still, even with the possibility to other settlements out there, Fitch's expectation that FHN will maintain reasonable capital levels relative to its overall risk profile is incorporated in the company's current ratings and outlook. Contact: Primary Analyst Bain K. Rumohr, CFA Director +1-312-368-3153 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Julie Solar Senior Director +1-312-368-5472 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.