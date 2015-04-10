Fitch's Inside Credit: Improving Economy Brightens Outlook for EMEA Corp Cash Generation

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 10 (Fitch) In the latest edition of Inside Credit, Fitch Ratings says the outlook for EMEA corporate cash generation is brighter but still cautious. Despite the gradual economic recovery in Europe, macro risks remain weighted to the downside and even a slight delay in the expected upturn could hit already-stretched corporates hard. 'A sharp increase in capital investment is probably off the table this year. Among the largest corporates, management teams will continue to use M&A as their weapon of choice to boost revenues in the face of weak demand,' says Roelof Steenekamp, Senior Director. Fitch says the strongest cash generation will be seen in the industrials sector, followed by consumer, healthcare and telecoms companies. Other topics covered in this week's edition of Inside Credit include: --Shell-BG deal could spark M&A wave --Greek bad bank potentially positive, likely insufficient --Liquidity alternatives benefit Bahrain, UAE Islamic Banks --Special servicing volume drops to five-year low for U.S. CMBS --Asian banks gain on European, U.S. counterparts in Thailand --Turkish banks still vulnerable to investor sentiment --Despite tough winter, U.S. transportation growth will continue to trend upward --Impact on local and regional government ratings of sovereign caps and floors --Why is this time different for private equity? --Video: Latin American corporate overview. 'Inside Credit' is a weekly snapshot of Fitch Ratings' noteworthy content, selected from all sectors and regions. To receive the weekly edition, distributed every Friday at 8am ET, please sign up here: here Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.