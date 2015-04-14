(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, April 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank of China Ltd. (BOC) Paris Branch's EUR1.2bn Bons a Moyen Terme Negociables (BMTN) programme a final Long-Term Rating of 'A'. The final rating is assigned following the receipt of the final documents conforming to information already received. Fitch assigned an expected rating of 'A(EXP)' to the programme on 31 March 2014 and reviewed the expected rating on 5 September 2014. Please see "Fitch Rates Bank of China Paris Branch's BMTN Programme 'A(EXP)'", published 31 March 2014 for more details on the programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS In Fitch's view, the Paris Branch is part of the legal entity, BOC; therefore issuances under the BMTN programme represent direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of BOC. The programme's ratings reflect the ratings expected to be assigned to senior notes issued under the programme, and are in line with BOC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A'. The bank's IDR is in turn based on an extremely high probability of support, if required, from the Chinese government. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes to ratings of the notes will be directly correlated to changes in BOC's IDR, which will in turn reflect any shift in the perceived willingness or ability of China's government to support BOC in a full and timely manner. Contact: Primary Analyst Grace Wu Senior Director +852 2263 9919 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Katie Chen Associate Director +8610 8517 2135 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Global Bank Rating Criteria", dated 20 March 2015 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Bank Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.