Fitch Rates IBK's Senior Unsecured USD Notes 'AA-(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/HONG KONG, April 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned Industrial Bank of Korea's (IBK; AA-/Stable) proposed US dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes an expected rating of 'AA-(EXP)'. Fitch expects the issue size to be USD500m and the tenor of the notes to be five years. These are subject to change depending on market conditions. The notes will be issued under the bank's existing USD8bn global medium-term note programme, which was last updated on 15 April 2015 at the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. The proceeds from the new issue will be used for the bank's general operations, including extending foreign-currency loans and repaying maturing debt and other obligations. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are rated at the same level as IBK's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as they will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. The bank's IDR is equalised with South Korea's rating (AA-/Stable) to reflect the de facto solvency guarantee. According to Article 43 of the Industrial Bank of Korea Act, the government is responsible for any losses incurred by the bank but not covered by the bank's reserves. IBK is effectively 54.9%-owned by the state (51.5% directly, 1.9% through Korea Development Bank (AA-/Stable), and 1.5% through the Export-Import Bank of Korea (AA-/Stable)). RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings on IBK would be directly affected by changes to South Korea's ratings or to its relationship with the government (for example, a change to the aforementioned solvency guarantee). Fitch does not expect any significant changes to either. As a policy bank, IBK is mandated to provide credit to SMEs, and it focuses on small but viable manufacturers. IBK's importance in supplying funds to SMEs, especially when the system is under stress, has been well acknowledged by the state. Although the state's stake in IBK has declined significantly since November 2013 from 72.3%, Fitch believes the government is committed to keep a majority stake in the bank. Contacts: Primary Analyst Heakyu Chang Director +82 2 3278 8363 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch 9F, 97 Uisadang dae-ro Youngdeungpo-gu Seoul 150-737 Korea Secondary Analyst Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 28 August 2014 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Bank Rating Criteria", dated 20 March 2015, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Bank Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here