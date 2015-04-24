Fitch Publishes Brazilian Retail Dashboard

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAO PAULO, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its Brazilian Retail Dashboard. This Dashboard explores key topics affecting the credit profiles of the major players within the Brazilian retail industry. Fitch believes Brazilian retailers are about to experience the toughest macroeconomic scenario in the last 10 years. The combination of persistently high inflation, increasing interest rates and a rising unemployment rate will challenge retailers' performance in the medium term. In Fitch's view, company credit indicators will deteriorate, but still remain manageable. A complete review of these topics is included in the dashboard available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Renato Donatti Associate Director +55-11-4504-2215 Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda. Alameda Santos, 700 - 7 andar Cerqueira Cesar, Sao Paulo - SP - CEP: 01418-100 Gisele Paolino Director +55-21-4503-2624 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Brazilian Retail Dashboard â€” 1H15 here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.