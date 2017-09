Fitch Affirms Ratings on Salvadoran Largest Banks Following Peer Review

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAN SALVADOR, April 17 (Fitch) Following its peer review of the largest Salvadoran's banks, Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for the following financial institutions: --Banco Agricola, S.A.; --Inversiones Financieras Banco Agricola, S.A.; --Banco Davivienda Salvadoreno, S.A.; --Inversiones Financiera Davivienda, S.A.; --Banco Citibank de El Salvador, S.A.; --Scotiabank El Salvador, S.A.; --Inversiones Financieras Scotiabank El Salvador, S.A.; --Banco de America Central, S.A.; --Inversiones Financieras Banco de America Central, S.A. Fitch has published Rating Action Commentaries (RACs) for each of these banks, which are available on www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchcentroamerica.com. These RACs include each issuer's key rating drivers and sensitivities, as well as the list of all rating actions taken. Fitch expects external support for all of the entities under review, if required. Contact: Diego Alcazar (Primary Analyst, Banco Agricola and Banco Davivienda Salvadoreno; Secondary Analyst, Inversiones Financieras Davivienda) Director +1-212-908-0396 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Edgar Cartagena (Secondary Analyst, Banco Agricola and Inversiones Financieras Banco Agricola) Director +503 2516 6613 Edificio Plaza Cristal, Tercer Nivel 79 Ave. Sur y Calle Cuscatlan Col. Escalon San Salvador, El Salvador Francesca Cedrola (Primary Analyst, Inversiones Financieras Banco Agricola) Analyst +503 2516 6611 Luis Mauricio Ayala (Primary Analyst; Banco Citibank de El Salvador) Associate Director +503 2516 6622 Dario Sanchez (Primary Analyst; Banco de America Central, Inversiones Financieras BAC; Inversiones Financieras Davivienda) Associate Director. Secondary Analyst, Banco Davivienda Salvadoreno) +503 2516 6608 Alvaro Castro (Primary Analyst, Scotiabank El Salvador and Inversiones Financieras Scotiabank El Salvador) Associate Director +503 2516 6615 Marcela Galicia (Secondary Analyst, Banco Scotiabank El Salvador and Inversiones Financieras Scotiabank El Salvador) Associate Director +503 2516 6615 Committee Chairperson Theresa Paiz Senior Director Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' and 'www.fitchcentroamerica.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Bank Rating Criteria' (March 2015). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Bank Rating Criteria here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.