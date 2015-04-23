Fitch Downgrades Russian Insurance Centre to 'B-'; Withdraws Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, April 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Russian Insurance Centre (Russia)'s (RIC) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating to 'B-' from 'B' and National IFS rating to 'BB-(rus)' from 'BBB-(rus)'. The Outlook on the ratings is Negative. Fitch is simultaneously withdrawing the ratings, as the agency has not been able to obtain sufficient information to maintain them. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for RIC. KEY RATING DRIVERS The downgrade of the ratings reflects a significant weakening of RIC's liquidity position and underwriting performance. The ratings have been withdrawn as Fitch has not been able to obtain sufficient information about the composition of RIC's investment portfolio. RIC reported a sharp contraction of its liquid investments at end-2014, when the proportion of cash and bank deposits in the investment portfolio fell to 2%, from 18% at end-2013. Although this increased to 6% at end-1Q15, there is now significant concentration risk, as the increase is all held with a small unrated local bank. Fitch has been unable to determine the composition of the non-cash investment portfolio, which has increased as a result of investing cash generated by the insurance operations in 2014 and cash withdrawals from bank accounts. The sharp contraction of cash and bank deposits occurred in the context of positive operating cash flow in 2014, which was supported by a 110% growth in net premiums written and an apparent reduction in claims paid, reflecting an increase in claims case reserves. RIC also reported a significant weakening of its underwriting profitability, with a larger loss of RUB166m in 2014, compared with a RUB84m loss in 2013. Contact: Primary Analyst Anastasia Litvinova Director +7 495 956 7082 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited Valovaya Street, 26 Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Committee Chairperson Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 69 768076 118 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.