Fitch Affirms Guaranteed Pfandbriefe at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the guaranteed public sector Pfandbriefe issued by Bayerische Landesbank (A+/Negative/F1+) and Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg (A+/Negative/F1+), the guaranteed mortgage and public sector Pfandbriefe issued by HSH Nordbank AG (A-/Negative/F1) and Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale (A+/Stable/F1+), and the public sector Pfandbriefe issued by NRW.BANK (AAA/Stable/F1+) at 'AAA' with Stable Outlooks. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings of the Landesbanks' guaranteed Pfandbriefe are based on the scope of the guarantee (Gewaehrtraegerhaftung) provided by the respective German federal states (Laender) of Bavaria, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Hamburg, Hesse, Schleswig-Holstein and Thuringia. They are also driven by the credit quality of the states, which in Fitch's view, is underpinned by the stability of the German solidarity system linking their creditworthiness to that of the Federal Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable/F1+). The guarantee applies to bonds issued before 18 July 2001 and to bonds issued between 19 July 2001 and 18 July 2005, but maturing no later than 31 December 2015. The rating of NRW.BANK's public sector Pfandbriefe is driven by the bank's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AAA', which has a Stable Outlook RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' ratings of HSH Nordbank's guaranteed public sector and mortgage Pfandbriefe would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the German sovereign's IDR was downgraded to 'AA+' or below. The 'AAA' ratings of Bayerische Landesbank's guaranteed public sector Pfandbriefe, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg's guaranteed public sector Pfandbriefe and Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale's guaranteed public sector and mortgage Pfandbriefe would be vulnerable to a downgrade, if both of the following occur: the German sovereign's IDR is downgraded to 'AA+' or below, and the ratings of the unguaranteed Pfandbriefe cross-collateralised with the guaranteed Pfandbriefe are downgraded to 'AA+' or below. The 'AAA' rating of NRW.BANK's public sector Pfandbriefe would be vulnerable to a downgrade if NRW.BANK's IDR is downgraded to 'AA+' or below. Contacts: Primary Analyst Jan Seemann, CFA Associate Director +49 69 768076 112 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt Secondary Analyst Vessela Krmnicek, CFA Director +49 69 768076 298 Committee Chairperson Rebecca Holter Senior Director +49 69 768076 261 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' dated 8 August 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.