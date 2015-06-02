Fitch on Revised Support Assumptions for German Landesbanken

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Revised Support Assumptions for German Landesbanken here LONDON, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today published a special report setting out the agency's support assumptions for the German Landesbanken. The Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of the rated Landesbanken are driven by institutional support and are based on our assessment that the owners of the Landesbanken, the respective Laender and regional savings banks, see their investment as long-term and strategic. The strong propensity to support Landesbanken reflects the banks' increased focus on their statutory roles, supporting the regional economies, acting as the states' house bank, and working with the savings banks. We believe that support would need to be forthcoming from both the Laender and the Sparkassen to avoid triggering state aid considerations and resolution under the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) if a Landesbank becomes insolvent. Therefore, we take the lower of the two parents' ratings as the anchor rating for our support assessment. We notch twice from the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe's 'A+' anchor rating to arrive at IDRs of 'A-' for most Landesbanken. We widen the notching by a full rating category if we see threats to the long-term sustainability of a Landesbank's business model. Fitch highlights the importance of pre-emptive support measures by the owners as part of recovery plans to reduce the risk of unexpected failures. If owners' support fails the private investor test, the participation of the Haftungsverbund (the mutual support scheme of Landesbanken and savings banks) in the support measures could still result in avoidance of resolution, as long as the viability of the failed Landesbank can be restored. The full report, 'Revised Support Assumptions for German Landesbanken', is available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Roger Schneider Director +49 69 768 076 242 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 60311 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Michael Dawson Kropf Senior Director +49 69 768 076 113 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.