Fitch Affirms FROB's Bonds at 'BBB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MADRID/FRANKFURT, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fondo de Reestructuracion Ordenada Bancaria's (FROB) bonds at Long-term local currency 'BBB+'. FROB currently has two bonds outstanding: a EUR520m maturing in April 2017 and a EUR2,505m maturing in July 2016. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'BBB+' rating reflects the explicit, irrevocable and unconditional guarantee provided by the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Stable). The issue is also supported by the General Secretary of the Treasury and Financial Policy's acknowledgment that the bond is covered under the state's guarantee programme, as required under the Ministerial Order. FROB is an institution set up in 2009 under public law to manage the restructuring and resolution processes of credit institutions in Spain. The FROB is now regulated by Law 9/2012 of 14 November 2012. RATING SENSITIVITIES The bonds are guaranteed by the Kingdom of Spain. Any changes in the ratings of the guarantor will automatically be reflected in the rating of the bonds. Contact: Primary Analyst Guilhem Costes Senior Director +34 93 3238410 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85, Barcelona 08008 Secondary Analyst Fernando Mayorga Managing Director +34 93 323 8407 Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02879087203 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria 'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 16 June 2014, 'Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States' dated 26 February 2015 and 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14 August 2012 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria here Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States here Tax-Supported Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.