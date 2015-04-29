Fitch: Commerzbank Capital Targets Now More Realistic

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Commerzbank's EUR1.4bn capital raising has brought forward the bank's timetable for achieving capital targets, which looked increasingly difficult to reach through organic earnings retention, says Fitch Ratings. It brings the bank's fully loaded common equity Tier 1 ratio to above 10% and has helped it close the gap with large European commercial banks. The bank's internal capital generation is modest because low interest rates mean operating profits are constrained by fine margins hovering around 1%, and because of a large stock of low-yielding non-core assets and significant provisions to cover loan impairments on legacy assets and conduct and litigation fines, the latest of which was a large USD1.45bn in March for violating US sanctions. Commerzbank is one of many large commercial banks in Europe and the US still working through large non-core and legacy portfolios and adapting business profiles to a future (and still evolving) regulatory environment where capital, liquidity and operational demands are more stringent. Its Frankfurt neighbour Deutsche Bank announced a new five-year strategy last Friday, including the sale of its domestic retail bank subsidiary and a substantial reduction of assets to achieve a leverage ratio of 5%. In contrast to southern European banks, which are essentially still dealing with high volumes of domestic problem loans, those in the more stable European economies face prolonged pressure on revenue generation opportunities. Many large European banks have raised capital, cut back assets and exited businesses in recent years. Low interest rates, low levels of corporate investment and multiple setbacks from conduct fines have prevented banks achieving targets set as they emerged from the crisis. Commerzbank's 2016 strategic plan is still looking ambitious at this stage. It will be challenged to achieve its 10% post-tax ROE performance target for its core bank on an on-going basis, due to the higher denominator, despite a strong 1Q15 result in line with performance at peers. Contact: Michael Dawson Kropf Senior Director Tel: + 49 69 76 8076 113 Fitch Germany Taunsanlage 17 Frankfurt am Main D-6035 Janine Dow Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1464 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Commerzbank AG here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.