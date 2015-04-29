Fitch Affirms Douro Mortgages No.5; Off Rating Watch

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Douro Mortgages No.5's Class A notes (ISIN PTSSCEOM0000) at 'Asf' with Stable Outlook. The Rating Watch Negative (RWN) assigned to the notes has been removed. The transaction comprises loans originated and serviced by Banco BPI (BB+/Negative/B). KEY RATING DRIVERS Payment Interruption Risk The removal of the RWN on the Class A notes follows Banco BPI's announcement of the redemption of Douro Mortgages No.5 by October 2015. Given the performance of the transaction and the existence of a fully funded reserve fund that has never been drawn upon, the agency believes that the liquidity is sufficient to cover interest on the Class A notes and senior fees in case of a servicer default in the following six months. As a result, the agency has affirmed the ratings on the notes at 'Asf'. RATING SENSITIVITIES Deterioration in asset performance may result from economic factors. A corresponding increase in new defaults and associated pressure on excess spread and the reserve fund beyond Fitch's assumptions could result in negative rating actions. If the transaction is not fully redeemed by October 2015, the notes will be capped at three notches above Banco BPI's rating. Contacts: Lead Surveillance Analyst Sanne Vandenborre Analyst +44 20 3530 1703 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Sanja Paic Senior Director +44 20 3530 1282 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Data Adequacy Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the information it has received about the performance of the asset pools and the transaction. There were no findings that were material to this analysis. Fitch has not reviewed the results of any third party assessment of the asset portfolio information or conducted a review of origination files as part of its ongoing monitoring. Fitch did not undertake a review of the information provided about the underlying asset pool ahead of the transaction's initial closing. The subsequent performance of the transaction over the years is consistent with the agency's expectations given the operating environment and Fitch is therefore satisfied that the asset pool information relied upon for its initial rating analysis was adequately reliable. Prior to the transaction closing, Fitch conducted a review of a small targeted sample of Banco BPI's origination files and found the information contained in the reviewed files to be adequately consistent with the originator's policies and practices and the other information provided to the agency about the asset portfolio. Overall, Fitch's assessment of the information relied upon for the agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating methodologies indicates that it is adequately reliable. Models The model below was used in the analysis. 