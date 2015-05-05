Fitch Revises Modern Land's Outlook to Positive; Affirms at 'B'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Modern Land (China) Co. Limited's (Modern Land) Outlook to Positive from Stable, and affirmed its Long-Term Foreign Currency and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'B'. The company's senior unsecured rating and the ratings on all its outstanding bonds have also been affirmed at 'B' and Recovery Rating 'RR4'. The Positive Outlook is based on Modern Land's strong expansion and healthy leverage ratio. Modern Land is likely to benefit from looser credit and tax policies for the property market and stronger housing demand in 2015 as it further penetrates top-tier cities under its residential-focused, fast asset churn strategy. KEY RATING DRIVERS Modest Leverage, More Sales: Modern Land's leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory, was 22% at end-2014 (-31% at end-2013). Fitch expects Modern Land to maintain its leverage in the high twenties because of its conservative land acquisition plans and healthy cash collection that stems from its fast-churn business model. Modern Land's EBITDA margin rose to 32% in 2014 from 29% in 2013; while contracted sales increased to CNY7.4bn from CNY4.1bn. Contracted sales continued to increase strongly by 70% in 1Q15, which demonstrated management's commitment to expansion and strong execution. Comparable to 'B+' Peers: Modern Land's financial position is comparable to other 'B+' rated peers, although it operates at a smaller scale. Achieving its target of CNY10bn of contracted sales in 2015 will narrow the gap. A larger scale would improve the company's operational flexibility and business diversity. Focus on Tier 1 and 2 Cities: Modern Land acquired CNY3bn of attributable land in 2014, of which Beijing accounted for 35%. We expect over 65% of gross contracted sales in 2015 to be from top tier cities, including Beijing and Shanghai. The housing demand in high-tier cities is likely to recover faster as the government loosens credit and tax policies to stimulate the property market. Lower But Still Healthy Margin: Modern Land's EBITDA margin rose to 32% in 2014 due to lower construction costs. Fitch expects the company's high gross margin to narrow as increases in selling prices in high-tier cities and cost reduction measures will not be enough to offset the rising cost of land. EBITDA margin, however, is likely to remain in the mid-twenties in the next few years. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Contracted sales of CNY11bn in 2015 and CNY12.5bn in 2016; - Price-driven land acquisition as reflected by ratio of new land acquisition GFA to contracted sales GFA of 0.7x-0.9x in 2015-2018E; - Land costs to rise to CNY5,700/sqm-CNY6,700/sqm in 2015-2018E due to more projects located in top-tier cities. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may individually or collectively, lead to rating upgrade to 'B+' include: - Achieving the contracted sales target of CNY10bn in 2015 and sustaining this scale - EBITDA margin sustained above 25% - Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained below 30% Negative: Future developments that may individually or collectively, lead to the Outlook revised to Stable: - Failure to achieve the above within 12 months Contact: Primary Analyst Su Aik Lim Senior Director + 852 2263 9914 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Michelle Leong Associate Director +852 2263 9929 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 