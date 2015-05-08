Fitch Affirms Estonia's City of Tallinn at 'A'/Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Estonian City of Tallinn's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Tallinn's Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect Tallinn's solid budgetary performance, underpinned by robust financial and debt management practices. They also include a projected decrease in direct debt over the medium term. The ratings take into account the city's diversified local economy, with wealth indicators above the national median. However, given the country's small size relative to Europe and its reliance on European export markets, the city's economy is vulnerable to economic contraction in Europe. We expect that the city will be able to maintain a stable operating margin of 8%-9% over the medium term despite structural limitations on operating revenue and ongoing pressure on operating expenditure. To overcome the limitations the city has implemented measures to expand the tax base. Effective financial and cost management helped to limit growth in current spending under that of operating revenue in 2014. The city's operating balance to operating revenue reached 8.8% in 2014 after 6.9% on average in 2011-2013. Tallinn's capital outlays are likely to average EUR50m-EUR60m per year for 2015-2018 or 13% of total spending, according to our estimates. Infrastructural investments are likely to dominate its investments during that period. The city's self-funding capacity of investments is high, with the current balance and capital revenue (including a high share of EU grants) covering about 90% of capital expenditure. The remainder will be debt-financed. We expect the city's direct debt to decrease to about EUR210m at end-2018 after peaking at EUR240m at end-2014, corresponding to a debt-to-current revenue ratio of about 40% (2014: 52%). The sharp increase in debt in 2014 was due to a drawdown of a EUR22m European Investment Bank loan to secure investment finance in 2015. Additionally, Tallinn issued EUR28m bonds in December 2014 to refinance bonds in March 2015 and renegotiated some of its debt exposure. As a result the annual debt service of the city declined, due to the improved maturity profile of its debt portfolio and lower interest costs. Tallinn's operating balance should comfortably cover debt service for 2015-2018, according to our projections. The debt payback ratio (debt/current balance) is forecast to improve to five years by 2018 from seven to eight years in 2010-2014, below the city's average debt maturity of nine years, which is credit-positive. Indirect risk is low and therefore does not exert any pressure on the city's budget. It is projected to increase to EUR80m at end-2018 from EUR67m at end-2014, due to debt-financed investments of the city's public sector companies. The companies' debt counts towards the city's debt limits and is strictly monitored by Tallinn's administration. Tallinn, being the economic centre of Estonia, contributes about 50% of national GDP. Its service-oriented and diversified economy results in high tax revenue for the city. The city's management is actively expanding the local tax base, which together with prudent budgeting and a conservative loan policy, helps to underpin its ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings could be upgraded if the city's operating balance structurally strengthens to about 10% of operating revenue, accompanied by stable direct and indirect risk over the medium term. The ratings could be downgraded if the city's operating performance deteriorates beyond our expectations, with its operating balance failing to cover debt service (principal and interest). Contacts: Primary Analyst Dorota Dziedzic Director +48 22 338 62 96 Fitch Polska S.A. 16 Krolewska Street Warsaw 00-103 Secondary Analyst Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 Committee Chairperson Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 99 01 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012, and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States', dated 23 April 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States here Tax-Supported Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.