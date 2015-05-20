Fitch: Demand Supports Soft Landing for Swiss Home Prices

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: The Swiss Residential Housing and Mortgage Market - Frequently Asked Questions here FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 20 (Fitch) Signs of house price stagnation in Switzerland herald a soft landing for the market rather than a residential property crash, Fitch Ratings says. Sustained demand will offset the downward pressure from Swiss franc appreciation, macro-prudential regulation, and possible restrictions on immigration. We expect prices to stabilize in the medium term. Nationally, residential property price growth slowed in 2013 and 2014, following more than a decade of price rises. In some of the most expensive regions, prices are stagnating or even falling. Countrywide, affordability as measured by the ratio of house price to GDP per capita appears to have stabilized, which suggests prices have peaked. We think severe price falls are unlikely. Prices have risen steadily but not exponentially, and are not comparable with some other jurisdictions that experienced dramatic corrections. Construction is constrained by capacity bottlenecks, while low interest rates, low unemployment and economic and income growth will maintain demand. Low and stable vacancy rates (below 1% for Switzerland overall) suggest that fundamentals will continue to support prices. The Swiss National Bank has introduced measures to tighten lending criteria, such as a required minimum of 10% equity funding. Falling affordability in certain regions, such as Lake Geneva and Western Switzerland, means there is little room for further increases there, (vacancy rates in expensive regions have started to rise, but from very low levels). Immigration has been a major source of demand, and looks likely to be subject to a quota following last year's referendum, although what form this takes is unclear. Swiss franc appreciation since the SNB abandoned its euro/franc ceiling will slow economic growth, and could reduce demand from foreign buyers. These factors mean prices will stabilize. The SNB's regulatory moves are already having an impact, with mortgage lending growth slowing and the share of high-loan-to-value (LTV) new mortgages falling since 2013. LTV distribution in the cover pools of the two Fitch-rated Swiss covered bond programmes has remained stable. Housing demand may shift from expensive urban areas to the surrounding rural areas, as has been seen in Germany. We examine key elements of the Swiss residential property market in a Special Report published today and available at www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking the link above. Contact: Dr. Georgy Kharlamov Director Structured Finance +49 69 76 80 76 263 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 D-60325 Frankfurt am Main Eberhard Hackel Senior Director Structured Finance +49 69 768076 117 Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.