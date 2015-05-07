Fitch: Schuldschein Inclusion Clashes With Deposit Protection

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 07 (Fitch) If amendments to Germany's Banking Act are passed, Schuldscheine will, in resolution, have to absorb losses ahead of institutional deposits, and alongside senior unsecured bonds. This runs contrary to many investors' assumptions that Schuldscheine are 'safe' assets because they are covered by deposit insurance, says Fitch Ratings. Schuldscheine are insured instruments under the voluntary deposit protection fund (DPF) of the Association of German Banks (AGB). The DPF covers 'liabilities to customers' of most of the country's private sector banks such as Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank. Schuldscheine, widely issued by German banks, are promissory notes classified as loans by investors and deposits by issuers. The DPF provides protection for depositors that is considerably in excess of the statutory minimum of EUR100,000 provided by Germany's mandatory deposit protection fund, as required by EU rules. The DPF's statutes state that liabilities to customers (comprising deposits, Schuldscheine and bearer bonds) of each DPF member bank are protected up to a proportional value of the member bank's capital. The level of protection offered is being reduced but will still be high. Until end-2019, the value is 20% of a member bank's capital, falling to 15% by end-2024 and 8.75% by January 2025. In the case of Deutsche Bank, the fund's largest member, 20% of DPF-qualifying capital implies each depositor or Schuldschein investor is covered up to EUR9.4bn. Payments to creditors made by the DPF are discretionary but, in the past, the fund has fully compensated Schuldschein holders when a member bank failed. In 2008 the DPF raised funds to pay back creditors of failed Bankhaus Lehman AG by issuing bonds guaranteed by SoFFin, the state-owned special markets stabilisation fund. At that time, Germany argued that the state aid was necessary 'to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy'. It is unclear that the EC would approve any future case, as a wider set of bank resolution tools are now available. Raising sufficient funds to compensate creditors of a failed mid-sized or large AGB member bank might, depending on the volume of guaranteed liabilities, prove difficult for the DPF, unless other member banks provide funding support. This raises questions about the value and effectiveness of creditor protection offered by the DPF. Fitch estimates that the DPF has built up a fund of at least EUR4bn, still well short of the deposits and Schuldscheine of many of its member banks. The DPF has so far been able to resolve small banks by taking ownership and rehabilitating them or supervising their orderly wind-down. Most recently it acquired Duesseldorfer Hypothekenbank, when the bank ran into difficulties through its sizeable exposure to Heta Asset Resolution, the 'bad bank' arising from the failure of Austrian bank Hypo Alpe. Trust in Germany's deposit protection schemes is widespread and this has supported Schuldschein issuance, encouraging investment in these instruments. German pension fund managers and insurance companies hold around EUR75bn in Schuldscheine. However, if Germany's parliament approves the draft legislation ranking Schuldscheine with senior unsecured bonds in insolvency and resolution and absorbing losses ahead of deposits, investors may alter their investment behaviour, switching out of Schuldscheine and into deposits. 