Fitch Assigns Swiss Credit Card Issuance 2015-1 AG & 2015-2 AG's Notes Expected Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Swiss Credit Card Issuance 2015-1 AG and 2015-2 AG's notes, backed by Swiss credit card receivables, expected ratings as follows: Swiss Credit Card Issuance 2015-1 AG Class A notes, due June 2020: 'AAAsf(exp)'; Outlook Stable Class B notes, due June 2020: 'A+sf(exp)'; Outlook Stable Class C notes, due June 2020: 'BBBsf(exp)'; Outlook Stable Swiss Credit Card Issuance 2015-2 AG Class A notes, due June 2022: 'AAAsf(exp)'; Outlook Stable Class B notes, due June 2022: 'A+sf(exp)'; Outlook Stable Class C notes, due June 2022: 'BBBsf(exp)'; Outlook Stable The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received. Additionally Fitch has affirmed the ratings of the existing tranches issued by Swiss Credit Card Issuance No.1 Ltd and Swiss Credit Card No.2 Ltd and upgraded the class B notes of each series as follows: Swiss Credit Card Issuance No.1 Ltd CHF237.8 Class A notes, due June 2017: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable CHF7.8m Class B notes, due June 2017: upgraded to 'A+sf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable CHF5.0m Class C notes, due June 2017: affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable Swiss Credit Card Issuance No.2 Ltd CHF189.8 Class A notes, due June 2018: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable CHF6.2m Class B notes, due June 2018: upgraded to 'A+sf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable CHF4.0m Class C notes, due June 2018: affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable The notes to be issued by Swiss Credit Card Issuance 2015-1 AG and 2015-2 AG will be the third and fourth issuances from the trust, which is collateralised by a pool of Swiss consumer credit card receivables originated by Credit Suisse AG (Credit Suisse; A/Stable/F1) using the American Express, MasterCard and Visa networks. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Asset Performance A large share of the trust consists of either card types that require full monthly repayment, or users who voluntarily repay the entire outstanding balance monthly which has a significant positive impact on transaction performance. Fitch has set charge-off expectations at 2.5% - significantly lower than base cases assigned for all UK credit card trusts. Steady state monthly payment rate and yield assumptions were set at 60% and 13% respectively. Originator and Servicer Linkage Due to the revolving nature of the underlying assets, performance exhibits a close link to the originator/servicer and will be influenced by monitoring and risk management procedures in place. Fitch conducted a review of the origination and servicing functions of Credit Suisse and Swisscard in April 2015. The policies and procedures were satisfactory, as were implementation and controls. Set-Off and Commingling Risk Deposit set-off risk is higher than in other Fitch rated credit card transactions as Credit Suisse is one of the two largest deposit taking institutions in Switzerland and encompasses accounts of many high net worth individuals. The risk was estimated at around 2.56% as of March 2015 after accounting for the Swiss deposit protection scheme which is available to protect deposits up to CHF100,000. Commingling risk is also higher than in UK trusts, due to a combination of the high monthly payment rate and the fact that funds are collected to originator accounts for two days before being swept to transaction accounts. Fitch gained comfort from the high minimum seller share, which will be 11.1% at closing (compared to 5% - 7% in UK trusts). Stable Asset Outlook Fitch's outlook for the Swiss economy is stable, with unemployment expected to remain around 3%, which is the lowest among European peer countries. We do not expect the recent appreciation of the Swiss franc, following the Swiss National Bank's decision to cease supporting the floor of 1.20 on the EUR/CHF exchange rate, to have a negative impact on the performance of the programme, as changes in unemployment is the driving factor for consumer credit card receivables' performance. Credit enhancement for the class A notes of each series is provided via overcollateralisation created by the subordination of the class B, and C notes. These notes will rank pari passu with the respective notes from the first and second issuances. The upgrades of the existing class B notes reflect Fitch's updated asset assumptions assigned for the trust in the course of the expected rating analysis for the new issuances, as highlighted in the presale report. RATING SENSITIVITIES The senior note ratings are sensitive to changes in MPRs and charge-offs and thus only a long-term substantial change in payment behaviour paired with increasing charge-off rates would put the notes under rating pressure. Expected impact upon the note rating of increased charge-offs (Class A/ Class B/ Class C) Original Rating: 'AAAsf'/ 'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf' Increase base case charge-offs by 15%: 'AA+sf' / 'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf' Increase base case charge-offs by 25%: 'AA+sf'/ 'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf' Increase base case charge-offs by 50%: 'AAsf'/ 'Asf'/ 'BBB-sf' Expected impact upon the note rating of reduced MPR (Class A/ Class B/ Class C): Original Rating: 'AAAsf'/'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf' Reduce base case MPR by 15%: 'AA+sf'/ 'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf' Reduce base case MPR by 25%: 'AAsf'/ 'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf' Reduce base case MPR by 35%: 'AA-sf' /'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf' Expected impact upon the note rating of reduced yield (Class A/ Class B/ Class C): Original Rating: 'AAAsf'/ 'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf' Reduce Yield by 15%: 'AA+sf'/ 'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf' Reduce Yield by 25%: 'AA+sf' /'A+sf'/ 'BBB-sf' Reduce Yield by 35%: 'AA+sf'/ 'Asf'/ 'BB+sf' Expected impact upon the note rating of increased charge offs and reduced MPR (Class A/Class B/ Class C): Original Rating: 'AAAsf'/'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf' Increase base case charge-offs by 15% and reduce MPR by 15%: 'AA+sf' / 'A+sf'/ 'BBBsf' Increase base case charge-offs by 25% and reduce MPR by 25%: 'AA-sf' / 'Asf'/ 'BBBsf' Increase base case charge-offs by 50% and reduce MPR by 35%: 'A+sf' / 'BBB+sf'/ 'BB+sf' A presale report, including further information on transaction related stress and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com. Contacts: Primary Analyst Sinead Egan Director +44 20 3530 1492 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Thomas Krug Associate Director +49 69 768076 252 Committee Chairperson Andreas Wilgen Managing Director +44 20 3530 1171 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Data Adequacy: Fitch reviewed the results of a third party assessment conducted on the asset portfolio information at closing of the first issuance in 2012, which indicated no adverse findings material to the rating analysis. Overall, Fitch's assessment of the asset pool information relied upon for the agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating methodologies indicates that it is adequately reliable. Sources of information: transaction documents and historical performance data provided by the originator as at March 2015. 