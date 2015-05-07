Fitch: HSBC's Strong 1Q Profit Driven by Asia, Europe and Trading

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, May 07 (Fitch) HSBC Holdings plc's (AA-/F1+/Stable) reported pre-tax profit of USD7.1bn in 1Q15 was strong, in Fitch Ratings' view, due to improved performance in its Global Banking and Markets (GB&M) business line, steady contributions from commercial and retail banking, controlled expenses and moderate loan impairments. The pre-tax profit rose by 4% from 1Q14's. Non-recurring items, overall, were not material. The banking group's capital remained unchanged as the strength of the US dollar - mainly relative to the pound and euro - generated USD4.1bn of currency translation losses which wiped-out earnings retention net of dividends of 24bps of risk-weighted assets at end-March 2015. Risk-weighted assets declined slightly because asset growth and higher traded risk was offset by run-offs and foreign exchange movements. Consequently, HSBC's regulatory end-point Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.2% at end-March 2015, Fitch's core capital ratio 11.6% and the group's leverage ratio 4.9% (compared with 11.1%, 11.7% and 4.8%, respectively, at end-2014). HSBC's reported cost efficiency ratio in the quarter improved markedly to 56% from 67% in 2014 in the absence of significant provisions for legal and conduct-related proceedings. Loan quality held up very well with impairments of just 4% of revenues or 24bps of loans (annualised). Both indicators meet management's broader objectives. In addition, the 1Q15 risk adjusted profitability of 2.4% falls into the target range of 2.2%-2.6%. The share of more volatile markets-related activities and balance sheet management increased to 20% of 1Q15 revenue from 15% in 2014 amid strong performance in the credit and rates businesses, good performance in equities and foreign exchange due to increased volatility and flows, respectively, and gains on the sale of securities. The share of businesses that benefit from the group's global network, including corporate lending and payment services and trade finance, in revenue in turn declined to 31% from 34% in 2014. Retail banking and wealth management activities revenues remained key contributors to revenue at 37% (2014: 40%). Asia contributed a stable 57% to 1Q15 profit. Europe's share increased to 26% (2014: 24%) while profit contributions from North America and the Middle East declined to 7% each (2014: 8% each ) and Latin-America to 3% (2014: 4%). Contact: Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited. 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway Hong Kong SAR Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 203530 1191 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.