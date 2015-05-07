Fitch: NAB's Planned UK Exit is Credit Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, May 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the strategic initiatives announced by National Australia Bank Limited (NAB; AA-/Stable) today should strengthen the group's credit profile, although positive rating action is not warranted. Specifically, the initiatives would allow NAB to focus on its core markets of Australia and New Zealand, as well as position the bank well, relative to domestic peers to address a likely increase in regulatory capital requirements. NAB's UK banking business has negatively impacted a number of its metrics relative to similarly rated peers since FY08, so the plan to demerge and IPO this exposure should benefit the group. In addition, management will no longer be distracted by operations in non-core markets. The UK exposure primarily consists of Clydesdale Bank PLC (CB; A/ Stable/ bbb+). In an effort to draw a line under its risk exposure to CB, NAB has agreed with the UK regulator to provide an indemnity of GBP1.7bn over and above existing provisions to address any future provisions that arise due to conduct issues as part of the proposed demerger. This is a large amount, equivalent to about 8.1% of NAB's common equity tier 1 capital (CET1) at 31 March 2015 (end-1H15) post the capital raising mentioned below, but in Fitch's view reflects the desire of the UK regulator - the Prudential Regulation Authority - to ensure that CB is more than sufficiently provisioned for future conduct charges relating to existing issues. Importantly, this amount is capped, includes any future fines, and will reduce by the amount of any further conduct charges incurred by the NAB group in the UK between today and the date of demerger i.e. NAB has no additional exposure. The GBP1.7bn will become a deduction from NAB's CET1 once the demerger takes place. Actual losses lower than GBP1.7bn should result in a capital benefit for NAB overtime. NAB simultaneously announced a fully underwritten AUD5.5bn rights issue to offset the impact of this future deduction, as well as to address impending regulatory capital changes. This will leave the group's CET1 ratio (net of the GBP1.7bn indemnity and including a number of other smaller capital initiatives) at about 10% on a proforma basis at end-1H15. This is well above levels reported by NAB's domestic peers. Details of the potential changes to regulatory capital requirements can be found in 'Fitch: Australia FSI Report to Strengthen Banking System', published 7 December 2014. The planned demerger and IPO of CB is targeted for completion by the end of 2015, but remains reliant on market conditions and the approval of regulators, shareholders and the boards of both entities. However, NAB appears strongly committed to the plan, as evidenced by the sizeable rights issue. The proposed transaction will involve listing 20%-30% of CB on the UK stock exchange, with the remainder of the holding distributed to existing NAB shareholders. NAB shareholders will be given the option of taking a UK listed share or a Clearing House Electronic Sub-register System depository interest listed on the Australian stock exchange as part of the distribution. These decisions follow the announcement of a secondary IPO of 39.7% of NAB's US bank - Great Western Bancorp - on 1 May 2015, and highlight the desire of NAB's new executive team to exit legacy, non-core assets in a timely fashion. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Related Research: - Fitch: Australia FSI Report to Strengthen Banking System, 7 December 2014 