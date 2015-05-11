Fitch Australia's Credit Insights Conference: Global, Regional and Local Risks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, May 10 (Fitch) Fitch Australia will host its annual credit insights conference on Wednesday, 13 May 2015 at the Sheraton on the Park Hotel in Sydney. The agenda includes: -- Results from the third Australian fixed-income investor survey, presented by John Miles, Head of Fitch Australia; -- Global and Asia Pacific Risk Radars - including issues such as divergent global monetary policies and Eurozone deflation risks - presented by Trevor Pitman, Managing Director and Regional Credit Officer for Europe Middle East and Asia Pacific, and David Wong, Senior Director, Credit Policy Group; -- Australia's 'AAA' rating in the global context - including Australia's sovereign credit profile and Outlook in comparison to global peers - presented by Thomas Rookmaaker, Director, Sovereigns; -- Infrastructure and the impact of privatisation - this panel discussion includes David Cook, Director, Global Infrastructure, Sajal Kishore, Director, Corporate Finance and Fernando Mayorga, Managing Director, International Public Finance; -- The Changing Structures of Structured Finance - Presented by Natasha Vojvodic, Senior Director, Structured Finance. Topics include differences between transactions and why structures have changed; and -- Outlook for Australian Banks in 2015 - including an update on credit trends, developments in the housing market and implications for the banking sector. For the full agenda and to register, please visit www.fitchratings.com/events or contact Leni Vu on +61 2 8256 0304 / leni.vu@fitchratings.com. Admission is complimentary on pre-registration. The conference details are as follows: Date: Wednesday, 13 May 2015 Time: 8.30am-12:40pm Venue: Level 1, Sheraton on The Park 161 Elizabeth Street Sydney NSW 2000 Australia Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email: leni.vu@fitchratings.com. For more information, please visit visit www.fitchratings.com/events ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.