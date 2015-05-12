Fitch Affirms CAMCA Assurance & CAMCA Reassurance's IFS at 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Camca Assurance's (CAA) and Camca Reassurance's (CAR) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A' and Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable. Both companies are domiciled in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and are owned, directly and indirectly, by Credit Agricole's (CA; A/Stable) 39 banks. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the companies' high degree of integration within the CA group, given their role in insuring the group's guaranteed residential loans. Both companies are reliant on their parent for their role, business position and strategic direction. Their ratings are therefore mainly driven by CA's ratings. The Stable Outlook on both companies is directly linked to that on CA group. Nevertheless, Fitch expects that the companies' earnings and capital will remain resilient in the next 12-24 months, supported by ongoing strict underwriting discipline in light of the current weak economic environment, including limited mortgage funding availability and high French unemployment. Fitch expects that CA's regional banks would provide support to their insurance subsidiaries, if needed. Fitch considers CAA and CAR's credit profiles sound, as evidenced by low defaults on their guaranteed insurance business for residential loans. Although CAA's underwriting performance slightly deteriorated in 2014, reflected in a net combined ratio of 89.5% compared with 85% in 2013, it remained at a good level. CAA and CAR reported solid profits for 2014, with net profits of EUR11.2m and EUR23.2m, respectively. Fitch views both companies' capital levels as strong. In 2014, CAA's regulatory solvency ratio increased to 289% (2013: 269%), while CAR's ratio (excluding equalisation reserve) was slightly above 100% at 107% (2013: 98%). CAR's reported solvency position is supplemented by a substantial equalisation reserves (EUR151m at end-2014). Fitch expects available capital and solvency ratios to increase in future, particularly in light of the new Solvency 2 regime which will apply from 1 January 2016. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes to their parent's ratings will be reflected in CAA's and CAR's ratings. Any material deterioration in the prospect of support for these companies from their parent could also lead to a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Amelie Hibos Analyst +33 1 44 29 91 78 Fitch Ratings S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Committee Chairperson Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.