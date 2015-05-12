Fitch: Rapid Credit Growth Raises Doubts on China's Debt Sustainability

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: APAC Banks: Chart of the Month - China here HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, May 11 (Fitch) China's credit/GDP ratio is one of the highest among larger economies, yet credit growth continues to outstrip real GDP growth, which is slowing, Fitch Ratings' Asia-Pacific (APAC) Banks: Chart of the Month shows. The interest-cost burden of servicing the debt has risen to an equivalent of around 15% of GDP, exceeding nominal GDP growth, which has fallen to below 10%. Interest-rate liberalisation leading to higher funding costs will add to this burden, adding further to China's debt sustainability issues. Due to the rapid rise in leverage and widespread use of real estate collateral since 2008, Fitch believes a steep fall in property prices could lead to a credit crunch and force deleveraging by corporate borrowers with a compounded negative effect for banks and the real economy. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contact: Grace Wu Senior Director +852 2263 9919 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Jack Yuan Associate Director +86 21 5097 3038 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Related Research: "Looking Beyond Chinese Bank Asset Quality: NPL Ratios Less Meaningful Due to Substantial Non-Loan Credit Risk", dated 11 May 2015 "Chinese Banks' Property Sector Exposure: Vulnerable to a Protracted Sector Downturn", dated 8 May 2015 Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Looking Beyond Chinese Bank Asset Quality here Chinese Banksâ€™ Property Sector Exposure: Vulnerable to a Protracted Sector Downturn here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.