Fitch Publishes Chilean Banks Performance Dashboard

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Chilean Banking Sector â€“ 1Q15 Performance here NEW YORK/SANTIAGO, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a dashboard report for the Chilean banking sector. Chilean banks 1Q15 earnings have been mildly affected by lower inflation and the economic slowdown. However, asset quality and capital levels are holding up. Banks have ample assets denominated in inflation-linked units, which makes interest margins highly correlated to inflation trends. The inflation rate in 1Q15 was 0% (compared with 1.3% in 1Q14). Therefore, the system's net interest margin (NIM) contracted materially in 1Q15, by roughly 70 bps below the level of fiscal 2014. Fitch Ratings expects that these factors could partially revert in 2Q15 and the second half of 2015, since annual inflation is projected at 3%, according to market consensus. The decline in interest income was offset by growing non-interest revenues, mostly fees accrued by subsidiaries operating in the capital markets business, while also aided by stable provisions. However, Fitch expects that operating profitability will remain constrained by lower inflation and the contribution of sight deposits due to the decrease in short-term interest rates, in addition to the effects of slower loan growth and higher corporate taxes. The 'Chilean Banking Sector - 1Q15 Performance' is available on Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contacts: Abraham Martinez Director +56-2-499-33-17 Fitch Chile Clasificadora de Riesgo Ltda. Alcantara 200, Of. 202, Las Condes Santiago, Chile Santiago Gallo Director +56-2-499-33-20 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Bank Rating Criteria' (March 2015). ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.