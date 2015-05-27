Fitch Affirms Swire Properties at 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Swire Properties Limited's (Swire Properties) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Swire Properties' foreign-currency senior unsecured rating, and the ratings on the medium-term note programme and issues from Swire Properties MTN Financing Limited at 'A'. The affirmation reflects the delivery of strong and stable rental income from Swire Properties' mature investment property portfolio, which provides strong gross rental income coverage ratios. The company continued to remain prudent on expansion in China and demonstrated strong execution in its project in Miami, US. Its financial position remains prudent with good liquidity. KEY RATING DRIVERS Stable Hong Kong Rentals: The company's gross rental income from its investment properties in Hong Kong have risen by a CAGR of 2.6% since 2011. Gross rental income from Hong Kong reached HKD8.4bn in 2014 and has been consistently above HKD7bn in the past four years, which resulted in a strong and stable gross rental income coverage ratio of 4.6x-5.2x. Swire Properties has a well-established Grade A office portfolio in both the central business district and non-central areas (such as East Hong Kong) in Hong Kong. The diversity of the office portfolio mitigates the risk of weakening rents due to the sluggish financial industry. Growth via Redevelopment: Swire Properties continues to expand its Hong Kong investment property portfolio by acquiring or redeveloping old buildings situated near its current properties. For example, the company expanded Pacific Place Three via redevelopment of several nearby sites and it is currently redeveloping the Taikoo Place techno-centres to Grade A office space, and turning an industrial site in the southern part of Hong Kong Island to office space. Redevelopment sites carry lower execution risks and allow Swire Properties to tap resilient demand for office and other commercial space in existing well-developed areas. This will gradually strengthen Swire's leasing income in the long term. Prudent Expansion in China: Swire Properties only invests in first-tier cities in China (for example, Guangzhou, Beijing and Shanghai) or second-tier cities with very strong potential (for example, Chengdu and Dalian). Swire Properties also prefers to partner domestic property developers in Chinese projects. For example, Swire Properties partnered Sino-Ocean Land Holdings Limited (Sino-Ocean; BBB-/Stable) for INDIGO in Beijing and Taikoo Li Chengdu in Chengdu, and partnered Guangzhou Daily for Taikoo Hui in Guangzhou. Expansion in US: Swire Properties aims to deliver high-quality products and smooth out capex in its development in Miami of Brickell City Centre (BCC), a project that includes office, residential and hotel components. Phase 1, with expected GFA of 2.211 million sq ft is targeted to open in 2015 while the commercial portion of Phase 2, with 1.820 million sq ft of GFA, is expected to be completed in 2019. Less Reliance on Parent's Funding: Swire Properties will continue to refinance its existing intercompany loans from Swire Pacific Limited (A-/Stable) with external funding sources. Borrowings from Swire Pacific have fallen to 38% of total borrowings at end-2014 from 74% at end-2011. We expect this ratio to drop further in 2015-16. This is neutral for Swire Properties' credit rating because Fitch expects the company's stable rental income streams will support its current credit profile. Adequate Interest Coverage: Fitch expects Swire Properties' recurring interest coverage (investment property EBITDA/gross interest expense) to stay above 4.5x in the next few years, due to additional leasing income from newly completed properties. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Total rental income growth at around 2%-4.5% in 2015-2016 - Revenue growth at around 10%-14% in 2015-2016 - EBITDA margins at around 49%-52% in 2015-2016 - Net debt at around HKD35bn-38bn in 2015-2016 RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Investment property EBITDA/gross interest expense falling below 4.0x on a sustained basis (2014:5.2x) - Aggressive expansion in China with heightened execution and financial risk - Material weakening of parent Swire Pacific's non-property business, which may require Swire Properties to increase its support to the group Fitch does not envisage any positive rating action within the next 12-18 months, until Swire Properties' China investment portfolio reaches a critical mass, which would allow the company to achieve meaningful geographical diversification for its leasing income. Contact: Primary Analyst Vanessa Chan Director +852 2263 9559 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Wen Jun Huang Associate Director +852 2263 9922 Committee Chairperson Su Aik Lim Senior Director +852 2263 9914 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 28 May 2014) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.