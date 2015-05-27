Fitch Affirms Swire Pacific at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Swire Pacific Limited's (Swire Pacific) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Swire Pacific's foreign-currency senior unsecured rating, and the rating on the medium-term note programme and issues from Swire Pacific MTN Financing Limited at 'A-'. The affirmation reflects continued stable performances in Swire Pacific's beverage, and trading and industrial divisions, and satisfactory performances in its aviation and marine services divisions. It also continues to maintain a prudent financial profile with good access to funding. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Rental Income from Swire Properties: Fitch has affirmed Swire Properties' rating of 'A' with Stable Outlook, reflecting its well-established Grade A office portfolio in both the central business district and non-central areas in Hong Kong. Swire Properties' gross rental income from its investment properties in Hong Kong have risen by a CAGR of 2.6% since 2011. Gross rental income from Hong Kong reached HKD8.4bn in 2014 and has been consistently above HKD7bn in the past four years, which resulted in a strong and stable gross rental income coverage ratio of 4.6x-5.2x. Higher Capex for Marine Services: Swire Pacific has made capex of HKD16.2bn in the marine services division since 2011 to revitalise its ageing fleet and to shift to deep-sea marine services. The capex peaked at HKD5.5bn in 2012 and the company has budgeted a further HKD5.2bn of capex for the next four years. Swire Pacific's marine services operation remained resilient in 2014. Its EBITDA of HKD2.4bn in 2014 was similar to 2013's despite a difficult operating environment in the second half of the year when oil prices fell sharply. Its earnings were helped by a larger fleet size and higher charter rates - which rose by about USD4,000/day in 2014 compared with an increase of USD6,275/day in 2013, because of its young fleet has higher specifications. The fleet's utilisation rate dropped to 86.6% in 2014 from a peak of 90% in 2012 and 2013. Benefits from Diversification: There is a negative correlation between the airline and marine service businesses. Higher oil prices support the marine business but dampen Cathay Pacific Airways' business, and vice versa. Other businesses also diversify Swire Pacific's business profile while the trading and beverages businesses have stable performance and require predictable minimal capex. Strong Liquidity; Healthy Debt Maturity Profile: Swire Pacific has an ample amount of undrawn credit facilities, which are more than enough to cover its short-term debt maturity. At end-2014, Swire Pacific had HKD10.1bn cash and HKD13.8bn committed undrawn facilities, compared with HKD5.9bn in short-term debt. Swire Properties' debt maturity profile is spread out, with less than 30% of debt falling due in the next two years. Currently, none of its debt is secured, which gives it flexibility in financing options. Increased Structural Subordination: At end-2014 and end- 2013, 61% of Swire Properties' borrowings were sourced externally instead of from Swire Pacific, up from 51% at end-2012 and 26% at end-2011. This trend increases Swire Pacific's structural subordination to the stable operating cash flows of Swire Properties, which come from its investment property portfolio. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Swire Properties total rental income growth at around 2%-4.5% in 2015-2016 - Revenue growth at around 6.5%-12% in 2015-2016 - EBITDA margins at around 21%-22% in 2015-2016 - Net debt at around HKD57bn-62.5bn in 2015-2016 RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Material decline of Swire Pacific's shareholding in Swire Properties - Negative rating action on Swire Properties - If Swire Pacific future capex result in sustained deterioration of Swire Pacific credit metrics relative to Swire Properties credit metrics Positive: No positive rating action is envisaged over the next 18-24 months until the company's financial metrics improve to the levels of similarly rated peers. 