Fitch Upgrades Protelindo to 'BB+'/'AA+(idn)'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Indonesia-based PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia's (Protelindo) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The Outlook is Stable. Simultaneously, Fitch Ratings Indonesia has also upgraded Protelindo's National Long-Term Rating, National senior unsecured rating, and rating on its IDR1trn senior unsecured bond to 'AA+(idn)' from 'AA-(idn)'. The Outlook for the National Long-Term Rating is Stable. The upgrade follows Protelindo's track record of deleveraging and gradual improvement in its cash flow generation since 2012. Protelindo's funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage decreased to 2.2x at end-2014 from 4.2x at end-2012 due to rising EBITDA. At the same time, Protelindo's cash flow generation has been solid, with positive free cash flows of IDR734bn in 2014 (2013: IDR277bn). 'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default risk inherently differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated issuers or obligations. KEY RATING DRIVERS Current Scale Supports Growth: Fitch believes that Protelindo's current scale can support a combination of organic and inorganic growth without any material impairment to its credit profile. The agency forecasts that annual addition of 1,800 towers, opportunistic acquisition of 1,000 towers, and dividend payment amounting to 90% of its pre-dividend free cash flows will not push Protelindo's FFO-adjusted net leverage above 3.5x. Protelindo had EBITDA of IDR3.4trn (USD274m) in 2014 and we forecast EBITDA to grow at least 10% a year as the company adds 1,500-2,000 towers each year. Consistent Financial Policy: The upgrade also reflects Protelindo's commitment to maintain a consistent financial policy with net debt/ EBITDA (last quarter annualised) of around 3.0x-3.5x. Since it started, the company has been willing to forego dividends in favour of growth. However, it has been disciplined on acquisitions and consequently has deleveraged to below its target net debt/EBITDA. Gradual Improvement in Tenancy Risk: Protelindo's tenancy mix has been gradually improving with greater contribution from investment-grade telcos. Contribution from these telcos accounted for 52% of revenue in the first three months of 2015 from 47% in 2013. Although the improvement has been slower than Fitch's expectations, the agency believes that the counterparty risk will be lower in the future as most of the additional tower tenants will be Indonesia's top-three telcos, which have investment-grade ratings: PT Telekomunikasi Selular (AAA(idn)/Stable), PT XL Axiata Tbk (BBB/Stable/AAA(idn)), PT Indosat Tbk (BBB/Stable/AAA(idn)). Exposure to Weaker Tenants: The company continues to have significant exposure to tenants with weaker credit profiles. PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia accounted for 37% of Protelindo's 2014 revenue and PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (CCC(idn)) accounted for 8%. However, we believe that Protelindo's low leverage will help mitigate counterparty risks from these weaker telcos. We estimate that if PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia were to default and its towers were dismantled in 2016, Protelindo's FFO-adjusted net leverage will not rise above 4.0x. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Annual construction of 1,500-2,000 towers - Addition of 500 co-location leases in 2015, with the number to gradually increase throughout 2016-2018 - Most of the pre-dividend free cash flows will be distributed to shareholders - Opportunistic tower portfolio acquisition will be funded by debt RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could individually or collectively lead to positive rating actions include: - Improving tenancy mix so that investment-grade telcos account for more than 75% of revenue while maintaining positive free cash flows. Negative: Future developments that could individually or collectively lead to negative rating action include: - FFO-adjusted net leverage rising above 3.5x on a sustained basis Contact: Primary Analyst Nitin Soni (International ratings) Director +65 6796 7235 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec City Tower 4 Singapore 038986 Olly Prayudi (National ratings) Associate Director +62 21 29886812 Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta 12940 Secondary Analysts Olly Prayudi (International ratings) Associate Director +62 21 29886812 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Managing Director +61 2 8256 0307 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage" dated 28 May 2014 and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.