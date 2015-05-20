Fitch Affirms Adira Insurance at IFS 'AA(idn)'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Asuransi Adira Dinamika's (Adira Insurance) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'AA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. 'AA' National IFS Ratings denote a very strong capacity to meet policyholder obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the same country, across all industries and obligation types. The risk of ceased or interrupted payments differs only slightly from the country's highest rated obligations or issuers. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects Adira Insurance's healthy underwriting margin and conservative investment mix. The company's operating performance has remained sound with return on adjusted equity amounting to 32.2% at end-2014, driven by its prudent underwriting and stable investment income. Its combined ratio has remained below 100% over the last five years, although it increased to 85.4% at end-2014 from 80.9% at end-2013 due to higher commission expenses. Fitch expects Adira Insurance to carefully manage its expenses and continue its selective underwriting practices to maintain its healthy underwriting margin. Adira Insurance's investment mix has remained conservative with more than 95% of its total invested assets residing in cash equivalents and fixed-income instruments at end-2014. The company has kept its exposure to stock investments to a minimum, at 2.3% of shareholder's equity at end-2014. The company has made an effort to create a more balanced business portfolio through expanding its non-motor business. Non-motor businesses accounted for 44.5% of its total gross written premiums (GWP) at end-2014 compared with 37% at end-2013, supported mainly by its fast-growing health product line. The maintenance of this effort will create a more diversified business mix. Adira Insurance monitors its capitalisation regularly and maintained its local statutory risk-based capitalisation at 209% at end-2014 - commensurate with its rating category. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Adira Insurance will continue to adopt prudent reinsurance management to mitigate catastrophe risks and maintain sufficient capital buffers to support its business operations. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers for an upgrade include the company's ability to strengthen its market franchise and successfully diversify into non-motor businesses on a sustained basis. This would translate into a better business mix, while maintaining healthy operating profitability. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include deterioration in the underwriting margin (with a combined ratio consistently higher than 100%) and a sharp decline in the local statutory risk-based capitalisation ratio to consistently below 200%. Contact: Primary Analyst Cheryl Evangeline Associate Director +62 21 2988 6814 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower, 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta 12940 Committee Chairperson Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939

Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. 