Fitch: Chile's Cabinet Re-shuffle Won't Affect Policy Continuity

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 13 (Fitch) Chile's cabinet re-shuffle does not signal a material change in economic policy and appears to be aimed at reinvigorating the government's agenda after a fall in the president's popularity, Fitch Ratings says. Five ministers were removed and others were moved to new positions following the President's request last week that the entire cabinet resign. This was after various corruption investigations, a weaker economy and mixed reception of the reform agenda damaged President Bachelet's approval rating. It fell to 31% in April from 54% at the start of her term, according to Adimark, a local pollster. We do not think the reshuffle represents a significant change in economic and fiscal policy. The new finance minister, Rodrigo Valdes, is an experienced economist who was formerly chairman of state-owned Banco del Estado de Chile and Fitch expects the government to continue to follow its rules-based fiscal policy framework, including a gradual fiscal consolidation intended to reach structural fiscal balance by 2018. It remains to be seen whether the reshuffle will re-energise government efforts to legislate for planned reforms (labour, education, constitution). Policy consistency and predictability as well as strong governance standards represent one of Chile's rating strengths. As we said when we affirmed Chile's 'A+'/Stable sovereign rating earlier this month, we do not view the corruption cases as materially damaging to Chile's institutional strengths at this time, although they could provide a test for its institutions to uphold public accountability. A response appears to be already forthcoming. The judiciary is conducting investigations. Policymakers are considering some proposals that would significantly tighten laws on how political campaigns are financed. Progress here could improve public confidence in Chile's political institutions.