Fitch Revises Diageo's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'A-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Diageo plc's (Diageo) Outlook to Negative from Stable. Its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating have been affirmed at 'A-' and its Short-term IDR at 'F2'. Diageo's subsidiaries', Diageo Finance BV, Diageo Finance plc, Diageo Capital plc and Diageo Investment Corporation, senior unsecured ratings have also been affirmed at 'A-'/'F2'. The revision of the Outlook to Negative reflects Diageo's deteriorated credit metrics beyond the levels compatible with the current 'A-' given the sector, due to past M&A activity, spending on aged whisky stocks and generous dividend distribution. Although profitability remains strong for the rating, the sharp reduction seen in organic growth to zero, adverse currency movements and the effect of dilutive M&A will translate into weaker profit margins in FY15 (financial year end June 2015) and FY16 relative to the high levels seen in the recent past. Additionally, some of Diageo's core brands are showing signs of strain against fiercer competition in the US and the adverse effect from currencies is likely to further depress FY15 results. The return to a Stable Outlook will depend, among other factors, on a recovery of credit metrics and improvement in performance, over the coming two to four quarters, in the key US market. KEY RATING DRIVERS Disappointing US; Stabilising Europe In FY14-9M15 Diageo's organic net sales growth slowed to almost zero in North America, Diageo's largest contributing region to revenue and EBIT (FY14: 34% and 47% respectively) despite a mildly growing US spirits market. Conversely in Europe, where the consumer environment remains subdued, Diageo's organic net sales saw some improvement compared with a 4% contraction in FY13 but still remain in decline (9M15: down 0.5% yoy). Some of Diageo's large strategic brands have continued to decline in volumes in these regions with no or limited offset from price/mix changes and insufficient volume support from the strong growth delivered by the other solid, but still small, brands. We remain confident in Diageo's marketing and innovation capabilities to regain momentum, but believe such recovery carries some uncertainty and may lead to higher advertising and promotion costs. Emerging Markets Weigh on profits We continue to expect that emerging markets will remain major contributors to Diageo's top-line growth in the long-term driven by favourable demographics and demand for western-style spirits. However, in FY14 and 6M15, individual market challenges, including weaker consumer spending power in several countries and negative FX translation effects have led to much weaker sales and profit growth than historically. In FY15 and likely in 1HFY16 we expect similar challenges will continue to compress Diageo's revenue and profits in emerging markets. Overall, Diageo's reported consolidated revenue and EBITDA both declined by 9.2% in FY14 and EBITDA declined by 16.5% yoy in 1HFY15, contrasting with Diageo's buoyant performance in emerging markets over FY11-FY13, which translated into consolidated annual organic sales growth of 5%-6%. Weaker Credit Metrics The combination of weakening organic growth and adverse currency movements affected Diageo's FY14 free cash flow (FCF; calculated after dividends distributions), which fell close to zero. In addition, from FY14 through to 3QFY15, the company spent on aggregate a net GBP1.8bn on M&A (including the effect of the full consolidation of USL with its debt) while continuing to distribute dividends over the GBP1bn mark. Consequently, lease-adjusted net funds from operations (FFO) leverage increased to 3.3x in FY14 from 2.7x in FY13. FCF should recover towards GBP300m-GBP400m in FY15 also due to lower cash deployed in working capital. However, unless Diageo returns to more solid profit growth, we project that leverage will likely remain above 3x over FY15-FY17 and FFO fixed charge cover at just about 6x, breaching Fitch's negative rating sensitivity for these metrics absent of any cash preservation measures. Tight Rating Headroom The deterioration of credit metrics, combined with lower FCF in FY14, has rendered Diageo's current rating incompatible with further debt-funded M&A, other than minor bolt-on spending. Yet we do not exclude modest spending on increasing stakes in companies where Diageo does not have full ownership. Fitch takes a positive view that Diageo is now more likely to focus on integrating the several acquisitions it made over the past five years, and to refrain from larger M&A transactions in emerging markets in the short to medium-term. At the same time, emerging markets remain a pillar of the company's growth strategy. Also, its limited exposure to the growing category of bourbon whisky could encourage some M&A spending in this category. Strong Business Profile Diageo's strengths are reflected in a high EBITDA margin of over 30%, only marginally diluted by the consolidation of USL and its strong record of innovation. Diageo's wide geographical footprint with a healthy revenue split between developed (61% in FY14) and emerging markets (39% in FY14) enhances long-term sales and profit growth prospects although it introduces greater volatility in operating performance in the short term. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - FFO adjusted net leverage (including put options) on a permanent basis above 3.0x (FY14: 3.25x) - either as a result of shareholder distributions / acquisitions / business weakness; - FFO fixed charge cover ratio below 6.0x (FY14: 5.8x); - Decline in revenue and profit or expected decline for three successive six-month periods; - FCF below GBP300m. Positive: Future developments that could lead to a stabilisation of the Outlook include: - Operational strengthening in North America and other key markets driving organic revenue and profit growth of at least low single digits. - Evidence of FFO adjusted net leverage moving below 3x over a 12 month horizon. - FFO fixed charge coverage ratio above 6x on a sustained basis. - FCF above GBP300m moving towards mid-single digits percentage of sales. LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE As at 31 December 2014 Diageo had GBP0.4bn unrestricted cash and cash equivalents on balance sheet, and USD3.5bn undrawn committed bank facilities are comfortable in relation to average usage of commercial paper programmes. Fitch has adjusted Diageo's cash balance by GBP250m, representing the average of its annual peak-to-trough working capital fluctuation, with a peak in December and a low point around June. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Flat to slightly positive organic sales growth in developed markets, and around mid-single digit organic sales growth in most emerging countries; - Dilution of EBITDA margin in FY15 affected by USL consolidation and broadly stable EBITDA margin thereafter; - A reduction of investments in maturing inventories by GBP200m from FY15 and stable capex at around 5.5%-6% of sales; - Dividend payout based on 1.8x-2x dividend cover; - GBP1.3bn net M&A effect in FY15; GBP200m bolt-on spending per annum thereafter. 