Fitch Downgrades Dexia Credit Local to 'BBB+'; Crediop to 'BBB-' on Support Revision

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded France-based Dexia Credit Local's (DCL) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'A' and its Italian subsidiary Dexia Crediop's Long-term IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The Outlooks on both Long-term IDRs are Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of sovereign support for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In line with its expectations announced in March last year and communicated regularly since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and European Union commercial banks. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) are now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. Although DCL and Dexia Crediop are subject to the BRRD, Fitch believes that it will not be applied to them as long as their orderly wind-down progresses in line with plans agreed with the European Commission's (EC) state aid authorities. However, should state aid be required further to what has been agreed with the EC, the bank may be required to take resolution measures including some bail-in of senior creditors. This risk is reflected in today's downgrade of the IDRs. KEY RATING DRIVERS - DCL DCL's ratings reflect Fitch's opinion that there remains a high probability that the states of France (AA/Stable) and Belgium (AA/Negative) would provide additional extraordinary support to them, if required, to accompany the orderly resolution of the group. Despite the implementation of BRRD, Fitch continues to factor in state support for DCL to reflect its orderly wind-down status. We believe that the French and Belgian states will provide further financial support if necessary to complete DCL's orderly wind-down. However, DCL's capacity for payment of non-guaranteed senior unsecured debt is weakened by the introduction of senior creditor bail-in as a prerequisite for exceptional additional state support, meaning that the sovereign's ability to support in full may not be as strong as it was before BRRD implementation. Fitch considers that the risk of senior creditor "bail-in" remains low for DCL but not impossible. DCL's Long-term IDR of 'BBB+' reflects the French and Belgian states' financial flexibility to provide financial support, as well as DCL's state ownership and sizeable state guarantees for its funding. France's and Belgium's sizeable investment in, and exposure to, Dexia (owning 94% of the group's capital and guaranteeing, together with Luxembourg, up to EUR85bn of its senior debt) currently represent a very strong incentive for the authorities to provide additional support, if required. Fitch believes the states will act pre-emptively to the extent possible to maintain DCL's capitalisation above minimum requirements. Any new requirement for extraordinary support beyond the state aid already agreed would require approval from the EC. Fitch would expect the EC to then liaise about the course of action to take with the Single Resolution Board (SRB), which takes over decisions on bank resolution from national authorities from January 2016. While Fitch believes it likely that both parties would seek the least disruptive solution, we also believe that the decision is likely to depend on specific circumstances, and especially on the extent to which the orderly wind-down is proceeding according to plan. Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to DCL because it is a wind-down institution whose business model would not be viable without external support. RATING SENSITIVITIES - DCL DCL's ratings are sensitive to a reduction in the French state's ability or propensity to provide additional state support, including a downgrade of France's sovereign rating by more than one notch. A significant reduction in state-guaranteed funding or state ownership would also be rating-negative. The ratings are also sensitive to DCL progressing with its orderly wind-down in accordance with the plan agreed with the EC. Deviation from the plan would likely trigger a fresh state aid review and heighten the likelihood of the EC and/or the SRB requiring more stringent measures, which could include burden-sharing for senior creditors. Dexia's shortfall in the adverse stress scenario of the ECB's Comprehensive Assessment illustrates its sensitivities to adverse economic developments if it fails to run down its assets. Assets in euro terms increased in 2014, but this related to the weakening of the euro against the US dollar, while on a constant currency basis commercial loans and securities continued to run off. DCL's ratings may be downgraded further if further progress with winding down its commercial loans and securities is not evident by the time of the next rating review. Any rating upgrade would be contingent on even greater commitment to an orderly wind-down of DCL being demonstrated by France or Belgium. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - DEXIA CREDIOP S.p.A. Crediop's ratings reflect potential support from DCL. As long as DCL remains Crediop's majority shareholder, Fitch believes there is a high probability that the group would provide support to Crediop, if needed. Fitch's view is that a default of Crediop would result in high financial and reputational risk for DCL group's wind-down process. None of Crediop's liabilities are directly guaranteed by France or Belgium, but around 30% of its non-equity funding comes from DCL. Given the size of Crediop relative to DCL's, of around 15% of assets and common equity, and the nature of its assets (lending to Italian municipalities), DCL would likely be able to provide support to Crediop if necessary without needing to call on further state support itself. Crediop's Long-term IDR is two notches lower than DCL's, reflecting a remote possibility that sovereign support would be required or that problems would arise at Crediop and DCL at the same time. In which case, Crediop would be less likely than DCL to receive support from France and Belgium given its location and business focus in Italy rather than Belgium or France and the presence of minority shareholders, controlling 30% of the bank. Crediop's IDRs and Support Rating are sensitive to a change in DCL's ability (as measured by its ratings) or propensity to support Crediop. They are also potentially sensitive to a downgrade of Italy's sovereign rating by several notches. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - DCL-GUARANTEED DEBT The ratings on DCL's securities issued under guarantees from Belgium, France and Luxembourg are aligned with the IDRs of Belgium and France given that they are the lowest-rated guarantee providers. The guarantee is several but not joint, and each state is responsible for a share of the overall guarantee. The 'AA' long-term ratings of the securities issued under the guarantees are sensitive to any rating action on the lowest-rated guarantors (currently Belgium and France). The 'F1+' rating on the short-term securities issued under the guarantee would be downgraded to 'F1' if the Short-term IDR of any guarantor is downgraded to 'F1'. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - DEXIA DELAWARE'S SHORT-TERM DEBT RATING The Short-term rating on the USCP programme of Dexia Delaware LLC has been downgraded to 'F2' in line with DCL's Short-term IDR, reflecting Fitch's belief of an extremely high probability of support from DCL if required. This is based on DCL's guarantees for the securities issued under Dexia Delaware's USCP programme. Dexia Delaware is DCL's fully-owned funding vehicle issuing USCP (short-term debt securities). Dexia Delaware's short-term debt is sensitive to the same factors that would affect DCL's Short-term IDR. DCL's IDRs are primarily sensitive to France's and Belgium's ability and propensity to provide support. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES DCL's subordinated debt instruments XS0307581883 and XS0284386306 are dated bonds (maturing in 2017 and 2019 respectively) with contractually mandatory coupon payment. The 'B-' rating of these securities reflects Fitch's view of a material credit risk pertaining to potential 'burden sharing' on these securities holders should Dexia receive additional state support to accompany its orderly wind down. Upside potential to the ratings of DCL's subordinated debt instruments may result from Dexia's wind-down progressing significantly with capital being maintained at solid levels at the same time. Downside pressure may arise from any risk of further state support being needed. Should these instruments be bailed-in then loss severity would likely be high, which could result in a downgrade to 'CC' or 'C'. Fitch has affirmed the 'C' ratings of DCL's (FR0010251421) hybrid Tier 1 securities; the ratings reflect the coupons missed as part of successive restructuring and orderly resolution plans, and a continued ban on coupon payment of subordinated debt and hybrid securities (unless contractually mandatory) imposed by the EC since 2010 and the first restructuring plan. Fitch does not expect that DCL's hybrid securities will become performing and therefore sees no upside for the instruments' ratings. For more information on DCL, please see the recently released report, EU State-Sponsored Wind-Down Institutions, available at www.fitchratings.com. The rating actions are as follows: Dexia Credit Local (DCL): Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' Senior debt: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A' Market linked notes: downgraded to 'BBB+emr' from 'Aemr' Commercial paper: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB+' from 'A' State guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AA/F1+' Tier 1 hybrid securities FR0010251421: affirmed at 'C' Subordinated debt securities XS0307581883 and XS0284386306: affirmed at 'B-' Dexia Delaware LLC's (Dexia Delaware) USD25bn US commercial paper (USCP) programme's short-term rating: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' Dexia Crediop Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Contact: Primary Analysts Olivia Perney Guillot (Dexia Credit Local) Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 74 Fitch France S.A.S 60 rue de Monceau, 75008 Paris Francesca Vasciminno (Dexia Crediop) Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 225 Fitch Italia S.p.A. 